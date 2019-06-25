Rabies Diagnostics Market Size Worth $2.03 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rabies diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 2.03 billion by 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Development of various diagnostic assays ranging from detection of virus presence to final confirmation of infection helps launch effective disease control programs. This factor is anticipated to drive the market growth. These assays aid in defining epidemiologic patterns of the disease and thereby deliver appropriate information for designing the control and eradication programs. These programs have boosted the market growth by increasing the rate at which testing kits are adopted.

Key suggestions from the report:

Fluorescent Antibody Test (FAT) held the largest market share in terms of revenue owing to the high usage and recommendation by the WHO. Great specificity, as compare to other conventional tests such as serology and histology tests bodes well for the adoption of these tests

Amplification methods are expected to supplant a major portion of conventional methods, primarily due to several advantages associated with the usage

Currently, major products deploy ELISA/immunohistochemistry techniques, resulting into a larger revenue share of this segment

High prevalence of the disease in India and China coupled with growing government support has contributed to the dominance of Asia market over other regions

Since, most of the countries in Europe are designated as rabies free jurisdictions, the Europe market is anticipated to grow at the slowest pace over the forecast period

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Aviva Systems Biology Corporation; and Creative Diagnostics are some of the key entities in the rabies testing market. The companies engage in developing products for rabies eradication programs.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Rabies Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Diagnostic Methods (Fluorescent Antibody Test, Histologic, Serology), By Technology (ELISA, PCR), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

For example, in June 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC), and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) entered into a partnership for a plan, The United Against Rabies Collaboration. This plan aims for rabies prevention and management and empowering the under-served populations in afflicted countries.

Furthermore, the state and public health officials of the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) along with the Department of Livestock of Montana, U.S., deal with awareness pertaining to the risk of virus exposure. They are engaged in training the population about various aspects of disease management including prevention, detection, and available treatment modes. Such initiatives are projected to create growth opportunities for the rabies diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rabies diagnostics market on the basis of diagnostic method, technology, and region:

Rabies Diagnostics Diagnostic Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Fluorescent antibody test (FAT)



Immunohistochemical test



Amplification methods



Histologic examination



Serology tests

Rabies Diagnostics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

ELISA/Immunohistochemistry



Chromatography techniques



PCR



Others

Rabies Diagnostics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Spain



Asia Pacific



India





China





Indonesia



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.