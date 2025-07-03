Queen Máxima of the Netherlands Appointed Chair of Global Finance & Technology Network's International Advisory Board

Agustín Carstens, Former General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements, and Sanjiv Bajaj Chairman of Bajaj Finserv, Also Join the Board

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) announced today the appointment of Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), as Chair of the International Advisory Board (IAB). The other new members of the IAB are Mr Agustín Carstens and Mr Sanjiv Bajaj, effective 1 July, 2025.

The appointment of these globally respected leaders to its IAB marks a key landmark for GFTN, a Singapore-headquartered not-for-profit organisation that leverages technology and innovation to create more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial systems through global collaboration.

"We warmly welcome Queen Máxima, Mr Agustín Carstens, and Mr Sanjiv Bajaj to the GFTN International Advisory Board," said Mr Ravi Menon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, GFTN. "Their visionary leadership, breadth of experience and steadfast commitment to advancing financial innovation and inclusion will be invaluable for GFTN as we build bridges across policy, technology, and finance to foster a more purposeful financial ecosystem worldwide."

Queen Máxima, UNSGSA, is a distinguished advocate for global financial health. She has leveraged her professional background in finance to champion accessible and resilient financial systems worldwide. From 2009-2024 she served as the UNSGSA for financial inclusion for development to improve worldwide access to financial services, especially for the underserved such as low-income households, women, smallholder farmers and SMEs. Nearly 80% of adults now have access to a payment account (Global Findex 2021), but access alone is not enough. As the UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health, Queen Máxima will focus on financial products, services and policies that prioritise the financial well-being of people by enabling people to manage their day-to-day finance, protect themselves against financial risks with savings and insurance, allow them to invest in short and long-term goals and create confidence in their financial future. Through strategic and sustained advocacy, Queen Máxima encourages cooperation and commitment among political leaders, regulators, global standard-setting bodies, civil society, and the private sector, to meet the needs of financially underserved groups. Queen Máxima's work continue to shape policies that empower individuals and communities to achieve greater economic well-being and financial health.

Mr Agustín Carstens is a globally recognised economist and central banker who has played a key role in both national and international finance. As governor of Banco de México and Mexico's Secretary of Finance, he led the country through challenging economic times, notably implementing innovative strategies during the 2008 global financial crisis that safeguarded Mexico's macroeconomic stability. On the global stage, Mr Carstens was Deputy Managing Director at the International Monetary Fund and has served as the General Manager of the Bank for International Settlements from 2017-2025. At the BIS, he promoted modernisation and innovation in central banking, launching initiatives to enhance the functioning of the global financial system by developing public goods and fostering collaboration amongst central banks.

Mr Sanjiv Bajaj is one of India's most influential financial leaders. Under his leadership, Bajaj Finserv has grown into one of India's most diversified and innovative financial services groups, offering solutions across lending, insurance, and investments. Mr Bajaj has championed a digital-first, consumer-centric approach, transforming how millions of Indians access financial products. He has also served as President of the Confederation of Indian Industry and was a member of the Steering Committee appointed by the Government of India for B20 as part of India's G20 Presidency for FY 2022-23.

About GFTN

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a Singapore-headquartered organisation that leverages technology and innovation to create more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial systems through global collaboration. GFTN hosts a worldwide network of forums (including its flagship event, the Singapore FinTech Festival); advises governments and companies on policies and the development of digital ecosystems and innovation within the financial sector; offers digital infrastructure solutions; and plans to invest in financial technology startups through its upcoming venture fund, with a focus on inclusion and sustainability.

