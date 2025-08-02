Launch of Global Impact Champions Awards for Financial Health

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) has launched the inaugural Global Impact Champions Awards, with the 2025 theme being Financial Health. These awards spotlight FinTech startups delivering scalable solutions that improve people's financial lives - helping individuals manage daily needs, build resilience to shocks, plan for a secure future, and feel confident about their finances.

Winning FinTech startups from around the world will be awarded up to US$1 million, subject to terms and conditions. Winners will be presented the awards and invited to speak at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025 in November, attended by a global audience of over 60,000 participants from more than 135 countries. The winners will be informally showcased at the GFTN International Advisory Board (IAB) meeting in The Hague in October.

"Financial inclusion is a means to an end. Financial health is the outcome we need, where people can manage daily needs, plan for the future, handle shocks, and feel confident about their financial lives," Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health and Chair of GFTN IAB, said during the 2024 Singapore FinTech Festival.

Why Financial Health is the Next Step to Financial Inclusion ?

"A decade of fintech innovation has shown us that financial inclusion is only the start. What truly matters is financial health - helping people manage daily needs, plan for the future, withstand shocks, and gain confidence in their financial lives. The Global Impact Champions Awards for Financial Health is GFTN's effort to discover the impact makers - those who not only build systems but also transform lives," said Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN.

Awards' Significance

Financial access is expanding - eight in ten adults now have an account, but access alone does not ensure financial health. In a world shaped by economic volatility, rising debt, and the disruptive effects of AI and automation, too many people remain financially insecure. Only one in three adults globally could cover two months of expenses after an income loss, underscoring the urgent need to strengthen household resilience.

While FinTech innovation has expanded the reach of financial services, real progress depends on improving outcomes and ensuring that people can manage daily needs, navigate uncertainty, and plan for the future with confidence.

The Global Impact Champions Awards for Financial Health aim to accelerate this shift by spotlighting innovators who deliver measurable improvements in people's financial lives. The awards will recognise FinTech's potential to move beyond access toward inclusive, AI-enabled solutions that build long-term financial wellbeing, agency and security.

Why Award FinTech Startups?

FinTech startups are reimagining financial services to improve people's financial health, not just expanding access.

Many are developing solutions that help users budget, save, build credit safely, plan ahead and manage unexpected shocks.

They are leveraging emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and mobile-first platforms, to deliver inclusive, data-driven and user-centric financial tools.

Yet despite their promise, startups remain under-recognized in global efforts to strengthen resilience and wellbeing.

By awarding FinTech startups, GFTN seeks to accelerate investment and visibility for high-potential ventures delivering tangible, scalable improvements in people's financial lives.

Dates to Note:

1 August 2025 : Awards open. Click here for the Application form.

: Awards open. Click here for the Application form. 7 September 2025 , 2359 hours (SGT): Awards submission close.

, 2359 hours (SGT): Awards submission close. 29 October 2025 : Top 3 finalists will be informally showcased at GFTN IAB Meeting at The Hague, the Netherlands .

: Top 3 finalists will be informally showcased at GFTN IAB Meeting at . 12 – 14 November 2025 : Formal award ceremony at the SFF 2025.

About the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

The Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2025, organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) and Constellar, in collaboration with the Association of Banks in Singapore, will be held from 12 - 14 November 2025, marking its 10th anniversary. This year's event will focus on celebrating a decade of innovation and collaboration in the FinTech industry, while also addressing critical challenges in global finance to shape the next decade. The Insights Forum will be held from 10 - 11 November 2025.

About GFTN

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) is a Singapore-headquartered organisation that leverages technology and innovation to create more efficient, resilient, and inclusive financial systems through global collaboration. GFTN hosts a worldwide network of forums (including its flagship event, the Singapore FinTech Festival); advises governments and companies on policies and the development of digital ecosystems and innovation within the financial sector; offers digital infrastructure solutions; and plans to invest in financial technology startups through its upcoming venture fund, with a focus on inclusion and sustainability. GFTN is a not-for-profit organisation established by the MAS in 2024.

For more information on the awards, please visit GFTN Global Impact Champions Awards or contact the Impact Champions Awards Team at impactawards@gftn.com.

Note: The International Advisory Board and the Office of the UNSGSA are not involved in reviewing applications or selecting finalists and will not be informed of applicants or candidate details.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544042/GFTN_Logo.jpg