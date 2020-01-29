Quantstamp Selected As Finalist For 2020 SXSW Pitch

SXSW Pitch is the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals (March 13 - 22, 2020) Startups Track , where leading startups from around the world showcase some of the most impressive technology innovations to a panel of hand-picked judges and a live audience. Out of 937 companies that applied to present at SXSW Pitch 2020, Quantstamp was selected as one of 50 finalists spanning 10 separate categories. Past finalists have gone on to raise over $6.6 billion in funding and alumni include Klout, Hipmunk, and Wildfire among others.

The two-day event will be held March 14 and 15 on the fourth floor of the Downtown Hilton Austin, Salon D/E. The event will then culminate with the 2020 SXSW Pitch Awards Ceremony on Sunday, March 15, where winning startups from each category and a Best in Show winner will be announced.

"A lot of companies have the desire to incorporate blockchain technology, but aren't sure where to start. We help companies interested in blockchain technology try it out and see if it fits their business model," says Richard Ma, Quantstamp's Co-Founder and CEO. "We're honored to participate in the SXSW Pitch and share how we're helping our enterprise clients harness the power of this technology."

Quantstamp is enabling a future of safer and more reliable blockchain applications and helping enterprises across numerous sectors deploy blockchain solutions with a security-first mindset. Companies such as Siemens, Maker, and Kakao have trusted Quantstamp to secure over $1.5 billion dollars of digital asset value while Fortune 100 companies rely on Quantstamp to implement their own blockchain platforms.

"For over a decade, SXSW Pitch has played a pivotal role in shaping the early-stage venture ecosystem, giving promising companies the resources they need to succeed when it matters most and providing high profile exposure through judges from key industry players such as Amazon and Google X," said SXSW Pitch Event Producer Chris Valentine. "We're excited to see this year's impressive group of startups take to the stage and show us how their innovations will change the world."

