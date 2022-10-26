QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2023

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) released today the inaugural QS World University Rankings: Sustainability ,

a new framework to evaluate how universities are taking action to tackle the world's most pressing environmental and social issues.

Jessica Turner, CEO at QS, said: "QS aims to provide prospective students with independent insights into university records in improving sustainability and support universities in monitoring their progress as they strive to implement their ESG[1] strategies and find solutions to unprecedented global challenges."

The overall rank of the 700 universities featured is determined by the sum of their scores in two categories:

Environmental Impact (aggregating three indicators: Sustainable Institutions, Sustainable Education and Sustainable Research )

(aggregating three indicators: and ) Social Impact (aggregating five indicators: Equality, Knowledge Exchange, Impact of Education, Employability and Opportunities, and Quality of Life).

UC Berkely is the global leader, followed by the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia. The University of Edinburgh (4th) is the top British institution while The University of New South Wales and The University of Sydney—share fifth place. The University of Tokyo (7th) is Asia's leader. UPenn, Yale and The University of Auckland complete the top-10.

1 UC Berkeley US 2 University of Toronto Canada 3 University of British Columbia Canada 4 The University of Edinburgh UK 5= UNSW Sydney Australia 5= The University of Sydney Australia 7 The University of Tokyo Japan 8 University of Pennsylvania US 9 Yale University US 10 The University of Auckland New Zealand 11 Uppsala University Sweden 12 Lund University Sweden 13 University of Glasgow UK 14 University of California, Davis US 15 Aarhus University Denmark 16 University of Oxford UK 17 Western University Canada 18 Newcastle University UK 19 University of Cambridge UK 20 Harvard University US © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2022 TopUniversities.com All Rights Reserved.

The US dominates the rankings with 135 universities, followed by the UK (67), Germany (39), Mainland China (37), Australia (33) and Italy (31).

Sweden boasts Continental Europe's two highest-ranked universities, with Uppsala University and Lund university placing 11 th and 12 th globally. Denmark is home to the third highest, Aarhus University (15 th ).

For Sustainable Research, four Scandinavian universities are among the world's top-5 while the National University of Singapore is the leader.

is the leader. Universidade de São Paulo (34 th ) is Latin America's leader.

(34 ) is leader. The University of Cape Town (132 nd ) is Africa's leader.

(132 ) is leader. China 's top performer is Peking University (118th) while India 's is IIT Bombay (281-300).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503777/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

[1] Environmental, Social, Governance

