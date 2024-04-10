QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

Top universities in 55 subjects revealed

LONDON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds released the fourteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject : an independent comparative analysis of academic excellence featuring 1500+universities in 96 countries and territories across 55 disciplines. The QS rankings were consulted over 60 million times in 2023 on TopUniversities.com and referenced 124,000 times by worldwide media and institutions.

Countries with most top-10 entries in the rankings

Ranked Universities Ranked Entries Nº Top 10 entries United States 213 3039 244 United Kingdom 103 1569 148 Switzerland 27 220 31 Singapore 5 103 29 Australia 36 797 17 Canada 32 646 17 Netherlands 21 328 13 China (Mainland) 101 882 8 Italy 56 577 8 Germany 60 774 5 France 73 516 5 Japan 44 436 5

Global Highlights

US universities lead in 32 subjects. Harvard University is the world's strongest-performing institution, first in 19 disciplines. MIT follows, leading in 11 subjects.





universities lead in 32 subjects. is the world's strongest-performing institution, first in 19 disciplines. follows, leading in 11 subjects. UK institutions lead 16 subjects. The University of Oxford tops four, followed by the University of Cambridge , UCL, Royal College of Art and Royal College of Music with two.





institutions lead 16 subjects. The tops four, followed by the , UCL, of of Music with two. Switzerland boasts the highest concentration of #1 entries (4) proportionally to its ranked universities. ETH Zurich leads in three subjects, making it Continental Europe's strongest institution.





boasts the highest concentration of #1 entries (4) proportionally to its ranked universities. ETH Zurich leads in three subjects, making it Continental Europe's strongest institution. Australia 's Universities of Melbourne and Sydney boast the world's most top-100 subjects, 53 and 52.





's Universities of and boast the world's most top-100 subjects, 53 and 52. France is the most internationally collaborative research hub, with 23 entries among the top-10 for International Research Network.





is the most internationally collaborative research hub, with 23 entries among the top-10 for International Research Network. Japan reverses more than five years of decline. 26% of its previously-ranked entries climb, 21% drop and 42% remain stable – an overall improvement of 5%.





reverses more than five years of decline. 26% of its previously-ranked entries climb, 21% drop and 42% remain stable – an overall improvement of 5%. China is the third most represented country. It ranks in the top-10 for eight subjects. Tsinghua University achieves its three highest ranks, including top-performer, History of Art (5 th ).





is the third most represented country. It ranks in the top-10 for eight subjects. Tsinghua University achieves its three highest ranks, including top-performer, (5 ). India 's ranked entries and overall performance soared by 19% and 17%, respectively.





's ranked entries and overall performance soared by 19% and 17%, respectively. Brazil is Latin America 's most-represented country overall and among the top 100. Mexico boasts the region's most top-20 entries (4).





is 's most-represented country overall and among the top 100. boasts the region's most top-20 entries (4). Saudi Arabia 's KFUPM offers the Arab Region's highest-ranked programmes, Petroleum Engineering (5 th ) and Mineral & Mining Engineering (8 th ).





's KFUPM offers the Arab Region's highest-ranked programmes, (5 ) and (8 ). Africa 's leader, Cape Town University, ranks 15th globally in Development Studies.

QS Senior Vice President Ben Sowter said: With rising global inflation, geo-political instability and general elections in 50+ countries, supporting higher education and international student mobility has never been more critical as it drives innovation and societal advancement. QS' largest ever-university comparative analysis highlights the importance of diversity, research partnerships, investment, and cross-border academic and industry collaborations."

