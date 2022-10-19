QS World University Rankings: Arab Region Ranking 2023

Arab Region's top universities for 2023 revealed

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, has released the ninth edition of the Arab Region's best universities ranking. Evaluating the continent's institutions based on academic and employer recognition, research output, resources and internationalisation, the final table lists 199 universities across 18 countries.

For the fourth consecutive year, Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University takes the regional top spot, followed by Qatar University in 2nd and King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals in Saudi Arabia coming 3rd.

Overview

  • Three of the region's top-5 universities are Saudi Arabian. Its institutions have an outstanding reputation among Employers and Academics.
  • Egypt is the region's most represented country, with 33 listed universities. The American University in Cairo is the highest-ranked African institution, placing 11th.
  • Of locations with 10+ ranked institutions, UAE has the highest proportion of top-tier universities, with 72% in the regional top-50 and 22% among the top-10.
  • Bahrain's Applied Science University breaks into the region's top-20.
  • Five Moroccan institutions rank among the region's top-10 for their number of staff with PhD.
  • Iraq enjoys high teaching capacity, with two universities among the top-3 for this metric.
  • Of this year's newly ranked universities, Tunisia's Université de Sfax is the best, placing in the 51-60 band
  • The Islamic University of Lebanon enjoys the Arab Region's joint-highest teaching capacity.
  • Oman and Jordan have one top-10 university each – Sultan Qaboos University (8th) and the University of Jordan (10th).

QS Arab Region Rankings 2023: Top-20

2023 Rank

2022 Rank

Institution

Location

1

1

King Abdulaziz University (KAU)

Saudi Arabia

2

2

Qatar University

Qatar

3

3

King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals

Saudi Arabia

4

6

King Saud University

Saudi Arabia

5

4

American University of Beirut (AUB)

Lebanon

6

5

United Arab Emirates University

United Arab Emirates

7

9

Khalifa University of Science and Technology

United Arab Emirates

8

7

Sultan Qaboos University

Oman

9

8

American University of Sharjah

United Arab Emirates

10

10

University of Jordan

Jordan

11

11

The American University in Cairo

Egypt

12

12

Cairo University

Egypt

13

18

Lebanese University

Lebanon

14

14

Ain Shams University

Egypt

15

15

University of Sharjah

United Arab Emirates

16

16

Jordan University of Science & Technology

Jordan

17

13

Umm Al-Qura University

Saudi Arabia

18

24

Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd university

Saudi Arabia

19

22

Applied Science University - Bahrain

Bahrain

20

20

Zayed University

United Arab Emirates

