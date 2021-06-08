QS World University Rankings 2022
MIT celebrates decade as world's best university; Harvard falls to lowest rank ever
LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the eighteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates an unprecedented, unbroken decade as the world's best university.
L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, said: "We deeply appreciate the recognition of our institution and the faculty, staff, alumni, and students that make MIT what it is – and we also tremendously admire the achievements of academic institutions around the globe. The world benefits from a strong higher education network that delivers countless benefits for humanity, from fundamental discoveries to novel solutions to pressing challenges in climate and health, to the education of the next generation of talent. We are proud and grateful to belong to this great human community of scholars, researchers and educators, striving together to make a better world."
The top five also experiences its most significant reconfiguration for half a decade: Harvard University (5th) falls out of the top three – its lowest-ever rank - to be replaced by the University of Oxford (2nd, up from 5th) and the University of Cambridge (joint-3rd, shared with Stanford University).
- Caltech (6th) drops out of the top five for the first time since 2015.
- ETH Zurich remains continental Europe's best university for a fourteenth consecutive year.
- In a major milestone, Mainland China is home to two of the world's top twenty universities for the first time ever.
- Asia's two top universities are National University of Singapore (11th) and Nanyang Technological University (12th).
- Australia's four top universities rise, with Australian National University re-entering the top 30.
- The progress of Malaysia and Russia slows after years of improvement, but both are home to one of the world's top 100 universities each.
- 48% of Japan's universities decline.
- Latin America's best university is Universidad de Buenos Aires (69th). Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities fall than rise.
- Saudi Arabia's top university – King Abdulaziz University, 109th - reaches a record high.
|
QS World University Rankings 2022: Global Top 20
|
2022
|
2021
|
Institution
|
Location
|
1
|
1
|
MIT
|
USA
|
2
|
5
|
University of Oxford
|
UK
|
3=
|
7
|
University of Cambridge
|
UK
|
3=
|
2
|
Stanford University
|
USA
|
5
|
3
|
Harvard University
|
USA
|
6
|
4
|
California Institute of Technology
|
USA
|
7
|
8
|
Imperial College London
|
UK
|
8=
|
6
|
ETH Zurich
|
Switzerland
|
8=
|
10
|
UCL
|
UK
|
10
|
9
|
University of Chicago
|
USA
|
11
|
11
|
National University of Singapore
|
Singapore
|
12
|
13
|
Nanyang Technological University
|
Singapore
|
13
|
16
|
University of Pennsylvania
|
USA
|
14=
|
14
|
Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
|
Switzerland
|
14=
|
17
|
Yale University
|
USA
|
16
|
20
|
University of Edinburgh
|
UK
|
17
|
15
|
Tsinghua University
|
Mainland China
|
18
|
23
|
Peking University
|
Mainland China
|
19
|
19
|
Columbia University
|
USA
|
20
|
12
|
Princeton University
|
USA
|
Ranking's methodology
