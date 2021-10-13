QS releases largest-ever top universities list of the Arab Region

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compilers of the world's most consulted university rankings, have today released their annual list of the Arab Region's best higher education institutions. The regional leader remains Saudi Arabia's King Abdul Aziz University, which retains the number-one spot for third second consecutive year.

The 2022 QS World University Rankings: Arab Region features 181 universities, 13% more than in the previous iterations of the exercise and is QS's largest comparative evaluation of the region's higher education system.

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2022 – Highlights



For the fifth consecutive year that a Saudi Arabian university takes the regional number-one position;

Qatar University rises one spot.

University rises one spot. King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (3rd), also rises one place;

QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2022 - Top 10

1 1 KING ABDULAZIZ UNIVERSITY (KAU) SA

2 3 QATAR UNIVERSITY QA

3 4 KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM & MINERALS SA

4 2 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT (AUB) LB

5 5 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY AE

6 6 KING SAUD UNIVERSITY SA

7 8 SULTAN QABOOS UNIVERSITY OM

8 7 AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF SHARJAH AE

9 9 KHALIFA UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY AE

The most-represented countries are Saudi Arabia and Egypt with 31 ranked universities apiece. They are followed by Iraq (22), Jordan (20), the United Arab Emirates (15), and Lebanon (12).

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "The Arab region is home to a high number of young universities, with 80% of the universities in this year's ranking under 50 years of age. Most featured universities now provide programs in all faculty areas and more than half of now have an incorporated medical school. The institutions featured in this ranking are therefore, despite their young age, striving to ensure that their provision is extensive and that they are offering comprehensive curricula."

Sowter continued: "A key strength of the region remains its ability to attract international faculty and students. On average, they record 31 international faculty per 100 faculty members, and 12 international students per 100 students, which exceeds the global averages from the latest QS World University Rankings. This internationalization is testament to their desire to capture the best talent from across the region, to forge a global presence, and join a highly-connected higher education ecosystem."

The full rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com from Wednesday 13th October, 11:00 BST.

