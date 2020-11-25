QS release annual list of Asia's best universities

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education think-tank and compilers of the world's most-consulted university rankings portfolio, have today released the latest edition of their annual list of Asia's best higher education institutions. The National University of Singapore is named as the continent's best university for the third consecutive year.

The 2021 QS World University Rankings: Asia compares 650 universities and is QS's most extensive independent comparison of the region's higher education system. The table accounts for eleven key indicators of university performance, which capture academic standing, graduate employability, research quality, web presence, internationalization on campus, and the diversity of each institution's international collaborations.

The 650 featured universities can be found in 18 locations across Asia . The most-represented location is Mainland China (124 ranked universities). Its closest competitor systems are India (107), Japan (105), South Korea (88), Taiwan (43), Pakistan (40), Malaysia (35), and Indonesia (30).

QS World University Rankings: Asia 2021 – Regional Top Ten 2021 2020 Institution Name 1 1 NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE (NUS) 2 4 TSINGHUA UNIVERSITY 3 2 NANYANG TECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY (NTU) 4 3 UNIVERSITY OF HONG KONG (HKU) 5 6 ZHEJIANG UNIVERSITY 6 7 FUDAN UNIVERSITY 7 5 PEKING UNIVERSITY 8 8 THE HONG KONG UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (HKUST) 9 13= UNIVERSITI MALAYA (UM) 10 17= SHANGHAI JIAO TONG UNIVERSITY © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2020 https://www.TopUniversities.com/ . All rights reserved.

Ben Sowter, Director of Research at QS, said: "This year's results reiterate the intensely competitive, intensely dynamic nature of Asian higher education. China's best universities continue to progress, Japanese higher education is stagnating – and Malaysia remains on the rise."



The full rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com . Methodological details can be found at: https://www.topuniversities.com/asia-rankings/methodology.

