QS Latin America and The Caribbean Rankings 2026

Brazil Dominates; Chile Shines; Ecuador Soars

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global higher education experts QS Quacquarelli Symonds have released the 2026 edition of the QS Latin America and The Caribbean Rankings.

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (UC) reclaims top-spot, highlighting Chilean excellence

Brazil shines in research while Universidade de São Paulo (USP) slips to second. Thirty-four universities debut

Mexico & Colombia boast strong international reputation, led by Tec de Monterrey, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and Universidad de los Andes

Universidad de Buenos Aires (UBA) maintains international prestige despite funding challenges

Ecuador is most improved: 57% universities rise, 9% drop; Escuela Superior Politécnica del Litoral (ESPOL) leads nationally for first time

Belize and Trinidad & Tobago debut; Universidad de Puerto Rico ranks highest in Caribbean

UC reclaims the top spot for the first time since 2022, usurping USP which comes second, followed by Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in third.

Colombia and Argentina's highest ranked universities also feature among the top-10; Tecnológico de Monterrey comes fourth, Universidad de los Andes comes eighth and UBA places 10th. No new entries are among the top-10.

Top-10 2026 2025



1 2 UC Chile 2 1 USP Brazil 3 3 Unicamp Brazil 4 4 Tecnológico de Monterrey Mexico 5 5 Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro Brazil =6 8 UNESP Brazil =6 6 Universidad de Chile Chile 8 7 Universidad de los Andes Colombia 9 9 UNAM Mexico 10 10 UBA Argentina

The rankings feature 491 universities from 26 countries. Brazil is most represented (130, adding 34 universities year-on-year). It is followed by Mexico and Colombia (67 each). The following table compares the top-five countries by number of ranked universities, showing new entrants, overall performance shifts, and distribution across tiers.

Top countries by total ranked universities Country Total Up Same Down New Top-10 Top-20 Top-50 Top-100 Top-200 Brazil 130 29 % 30 % 41 % 34 4 7 12 26 59 Colombia 67 8 % 54 % 38 % 6 1 4 6 12 15 Mexico 67 17 % 40 % 43 % 4 2 2 6 14 25 Argentina 45 27 % 29 % 44 %

1 1 6 12 23 Chile 41 41 % 37 % 22 %

2 4 11 16 28

QS Senior VP Ben Sowter said: "The rankings seeChile emerge as a top performer, with UC leading and the country achieving one of the region's highest concentrations of top-tier universities."

"Yet regionally, challenges persist: investment, research, digital infrastructure and accessibility continue to hinder competitiveness."

