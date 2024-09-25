QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2025: World's Best Business Schools Revealed

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds has released its annual Global MBA and Business Master's Rankings.  

The 2025 edition spans 58 countries and territories, analysing 340 global MBAs alongside a series of high-demand Business Master's Rankings, including Management, Finance, Marketing, Business Analytics, and Supply Chain Management

The United States dominates the MBA table, with Stanford GSB's MBA named the world's #1 for the fifth year while The Wharton School remains second and Harvard Business School comes third. 

QS Global Full-Time MBA 2025: Top-10 

Institution 

Country/Territory 

2025

2024

Stanford GSB 

US 

1

1

Penn (Wharton) 

US 

2

2

Harvard Business School 

US 

3

3

MIT (Sloan) 

US 

4

6

London Business School 

UK 

5

4

HEC Paris 

France 

6

5

Cambridge (Judge) 

UK 

7

=9 

Columbia Business School 

US 

8

7

IE Business School 

Spain 

9

8

IESE Business School 

Spain 

10

=9 

Global MBA Rankings: Regional Overview 

  • Asia: National University of Singapore ranks 25th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership
  • Canada: Toronto (Rotman) is 39th, the only Canadian school in the top 50. It is a national leader in Employability, Thought Leadership, and Diversity
  • China: Tsinghua University ranks 29th, boasting excellent Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment
  • Europe: HEC Paris in France ranks 6th globally, the best in Europe due to Thought Leadership, Alumni Outcomes, and Return on Investment. It is followed by Spain's IE Business School (9th). 
  • Latin America: EGADE Business School (Mexico) ranks 56th, with top Alumni Outcomes and Thought Leadership
  • Arab Region: AUB (Suliman S. Olayan) ranks 79th globally, excelling in Return on Investment and Alumni Outcomes. 
  • Oceania: Melbourne Business School leads, ranking 32nd globally thanks to Thought Leadership, Employability, and Return on Investment
  • UK: London Business School ranks 5th globally, excelling in Employability, Alumni Outcomes, and Thought Leadership

Business Master's Rankings: Overview 

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli said: "The QS Graduate Management Education rankings provide independent insights for career-driven students navigating global business education, helping them shape their professional paths. We encourage future leaders to explore these insights and connect with peers and mentors at our in-person and virtual events." 

