QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2023

The world's best business schools and programs for future business leaders
LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Graduate Management Education analysts, released their annual suite of rankings naming the world's premier study destinations for aspiring future business leaders.
The evaluation includes the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings and a series of Business Master's Rankings, providing insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers.
For the third consecutive year, Stanford GSB's full-time MBA has been named the world's #1, followed by Harvard Business School (2nd) and The Wharton School (3rd).
QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20
Business School
2023
2022
Stanford GSB
USA
1
1
Harvard
USA
2
2=
Penn (Wharton)
USA
3
2=
HEC Paris
France
4
4
London Business School
UK
5
5
MIT (Sloan)
USA
6
6
IE Business School
Spain
7
7=
Columbia Business School
USA
8
7=
INSEAD
France/Singapore/UAE
9
9
IESE
Spain
10
10
UC Berkeley (Haas)
USA
11
11
Cambridge (Judge)
UK
12
12
Chicago (Booth)
USA
13
13=
Northwestern (Kellogg)
USA
14
13=
UCLA (Anderson)
USA
15
15
Oxford (Said)
UK
16
16
ESADE
Spain
17
17
Yale
USA
18
18
NYU (Stern)
USA
19
19
Michigan (Ross)
USA
20
20
- QS ranked 300 MBA worldwide
- 47 countries/territories represented
- Europe's best MBA: HEC Paris (4th)
- UK's #1 MBA: London Business School (6th)
- Spain's IE Business School (7th) and IESE (10th) make the top-10
- Canada's top MBA: Toronto (Rotman) (41st)
- Tsinghua University (29th), offers China's highest-ranked MBA
- India's top MBA: IIM Ahmedabad (44th)
- Australia's top MBA: Melbourne Business School (27th)
- Mexican EGADE (54th) is Latin America's leading MBA
- Middle East's leading MBA is Lebanese's AUB (79th)
QS Business Master's Rankings portfolio includes:
- Master's in Business Analytics, led by UCLA (Anderson)
- Master's in Supply Chain Management, led by the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics
- Master's in Finance, Master's in Management, and Master's in Marketing, led by HEC Paris.
Each of the Business Master's Rankings is compiled according to program performance in five key metrics: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership, and Class & Faculty Diversity. (Methodology)
The full suite of rankings can be found at www.TopUniversities.com
QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli, said: "Our rankings offer independent insights to career-minded and discerning prospective students who are invited to discuss the findings with peers, business schools and our analysts at our in-person and virtual master's and MBA networking events."
