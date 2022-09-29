QS Global MBA & Business Master's Rankings 2023

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, Graduate Management Education analysts, released their annual suite of rankings naming the world's premier study destinations for aspiring future business leaders.
The evaluation includes the QS Global Full-Time MBA Rankings and a series of Business Master's Rankings, providing insight to those wishing to undertake a course of study in a career-enhancing qualification in high demand among employers. 
For the third consecutive year, Stanford GSB's full-time MBA has been named the world's #1, followed by Harvard Business School (2nd) and The Wharton School (3rd).

QS Global Full-Time MBA Top-20 

 Business School

2023

2022

Stanford GSB

USA

1

1

Harvard

USA

2

2=

Penn (Wharton)

USA

3

2=

HEC Paris

France

4

4

London Business School

UK

5

5

MIT (Sloan)

USA

6

6

IE Business School

Spain

7

7=

Columbia Business School

USA

8

7=

INSEAD

France/Singapore/UAE

9

9

IESE

Spain

10

10

UC Berkeley (Haas)

USA

11

11

Cambridge (Judge)

UK

12

12

Chicago (Booth)

USA

13

13=

Northwestern (Kellogg)

USA

14

13=

UCLA (Anderson)

USA

15

15

Oxford (Said)

UK

16

16

ESADE

Spain

17

17

Yale

USA

18

18

NYU (Stern)

USA

19

19

Michigan (Ross)

USA

20

20

  • QS ranked 300 MBA worldwide
  • 47 countries/territories represented
  • Europe's best MBA: HEC Paris (4th)
  • UK's #1 MBA: London Business School (6th)
  • Spain's IE Business School (7th) and IESE (10th) make the top-10
  • Canada's top MBA: Toronto (Rotman) (41st)
  • Tsinghua University (29th), offers China's highest-ranked MBA
  • India's top MBA: IIM Ahmedabad (44th)
  • Australia's top MBA: Melbourne Business School (27th)
  • Mexican EGADE (54th) is Latin America's leading MBA
  • Middle East's leading MBA is Lebanese's AUB (79th)

QS Business Master's Rankings portfolio includes:

Each of the Business Master's Rankings is compiled according to program performance in five key metrics: Employability, Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes, Return on Investment, Thought Leadership, and Class & Faculty Diversity. (Methodology

QS President Nunzio Quacquarelli, said: "Our rankings offer independent insights to career-minded and discerning prospective students who are invited to discuss the findings with peers, business schools and our analysts at our in-person and virtual master's and MBA networking events."

