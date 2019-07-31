QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2019: London Named World's Best Student City

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- London is the world's best student city for the second consecutive year, according to the latest guide to the globe's top urban study destinations. The sixth edition of the QS Best Student Cities Ranking, compiled by global consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds, sees London outrank competition from Tokyo and Melbourne.

London remains the world's leading student city due to the high number of top universities present in the city, its high levels of employer activity and student diversity, and the regard in which it is held by the global student body. These positive elements outweigh London's low Affordability score.

Cities are ranked according to: the number and performance of their universities, the extent to which employers are actively hiring there, the city's affordability, the city's desirability and quality of life, and the diversity of a city's student body. Feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students also informs the results.

Both US and UK have 14 cities ranked, led by Boston (12 th ) and London (1 st ) respectively.

(12 ) and (1 ) respectively. Canada's top city is Montreal (6 th ) and second-best according to the students surveyed;

Toronto (11 th ) ranks third for Desirability ;

top city is (6 ) and second-best according to the students surveyed; (11 ) ranks third for ; Asia's top city remains Tokyo (2 nd ) followed by Seoul (10 th ) and Hong Kong (14 th );

top city remains (2 ) followed by (10 ) and (14 ); China's top are Beijing (32 nd ) and Shanghai (33 rd ):

top are (32 ) and (33 ): India's top are Bangalore (81 st ) and Mumbai (85 th );

top are (81 ) and (85 ); Australia boasts seven cities, with Melbourne (3 rd ) and Sydney (9 th ) confirming their top-10 rank;

boasts seven cities, with (3 ) and (9 ) confirming their top-10 rank; Auckland (37 th ) is New Zealand's top city;

(37 ) is top city; In Continental Europe, Munich (4 th ) leads, followed by Berlin (5 th ), Paris (7 th ) and Zurich (8 th ).

(4 ) leads, followed by (5 ), (7 ) and (8 ). Scandinavia's best is Stockholm (37 th );

(37 ); Moscow (34 th ) leads in Eastern Europe , followed by Prague (35 th );

(34 ) leads in , followed by (35 ); Budapest (43 rd ) tops the Affordability Indicator, followed by Kuala Lumpur ;

(43 ) tops the Indicator, followed by ; Latin America's best city is Buenos Aires once more (31 st ).

best city is once more (31 ). Dubai - Ajman - Sharjah (60 th ) tops the Middle East ;

- - (60 ) tops the ; Africa's top are Johannesburg (78th ) and Cape Town (80th).

Top-10 2019 2018

1 1 London 2 2 Tokyo 3 3 Melbourne 4 6 Munich 5 7 Berlin 6 4 Montreal 7 5 Paris 8 8 Zurich 9 9 Sydney 10 10 Seoul

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "The fact that London has again been ranked the best city in the world in which to be a student is fantastic news – and is no surprise given that London is home to world-leading higher education institutions and a vibrant cultural life. This is further evidence that London is open to students and talent from around the world."

Methodology

