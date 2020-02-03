QNB Continues to Top Banking Brands in MEA with Its Brand Value Reaching US $6.028bln

QNB Group is up nearly 20% from last year, with a brand value of US $6.028 billion. QNB's Brand Strength Index (BSI) also continues to increase to 82 out of 100, up from 79 in 2019, driven by the Group's strong financial performance and growing international footprint.

In terms of global ranking, QNB's brand maintained its leadership and placed 342nd, up 63 places from the 405th rank among the top 500 global brands, while it is placed 52nd in the top 500 banking brands worldwide, up from the 61st place in 2019.

QNB Group's brand continued to be market dominant in the MEA and affirmed its AAA- brand strength rating with a positive outlook, making it also the highest rated brand in Qatar.

In 2019, QNB Group's net profit reached US $3.9 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the previous year, while its total assets increased by 10% from December 2018 to reach US $259 billion, one of the best set of results in QNB Group's history.

Mr. Yousef Ali Darwish, General Manager - QNB Group Communications, said: "The concentrated efforts and strategic initiatives we have undertaken in 2019 allowed us to improve our brand strength and maintain our leading position in the MEA region.

"By embodying QNB's values, our high-caliber employees have been working to exceed our customers' expectations by delivering tailored solutions and services at the right time and in the right place, reflecting our commitment to meet our customers' diverse financial needs."

Mr. Darwish added: "This year's impressive improvement in brand value and financial performance placed us in a strong position to continue to drive growth in Southeast Asia in support of our vision of becoming a leading bank in the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia (MEASEA) in 2020 and a global icon by 2030."

For his part, Mr. David Haigh, CEO of Brand Finance, said: "As the biggest lender in the region, Qatar National Bank is to be commended for the clear lead over its competitors, recording a brand value almost 50% higher than its nearest rival. QNB's brand value has grown by 20% per year since 2018 and has expanded its portfolio to pursue new markets, with a notable strategic focus on South East Asia. We look forward to monitoring Brand QNB as it rises through the ranks in our Brand Finance Banking 500 2020."

Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation and strategy consultancy, is the company behind the Brand Finance Banking 500, a league table of the world's biggest banks published every year in collaboration with The Banker, a Financial Times publication.

Each brand is rated on the basis of benchmarking study of the brand's strength, risk and future potential relative to its competitors and a summary measures the businesses' financial strength and delivery.

QNB Group's presence through its subsidiaries and associate companies extends to more than 31 countries across three continents, providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 1,100 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,300 machines.

