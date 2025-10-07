QNB Group receives Central Bank of Egypt license approval for a new digital bank "ezbank"

News provided by

QNB Group

07 Oct, 2025, 16:30 GMT

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the license approval has been received for a digital-first banking entity, ezbank, from the Central Bank of Egypt.

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
QNB Group receives Central Bank of Egypt license approval for a new digital bank "ezbank"

This milestone reflects the Group's commitment to supporting the Central Bank of Egypt's vision for financial inclusion and digital transformation, as well as the government's broader economic development strategy. The license approval for ezbank is an important step in Egypt's ongoing efforts to transform the banking sector. By securing the approval, ezbank positions itself at the forefront of this transformation, reflecting Egypt's growing role as a hub for innovation and financial inclusion.

ezbank will combine advanced digital technology with international best practices to offer seamless financial services to a broad customer base. The bank will use mobile-first platforms, AI-driven tools, and smart risk management to make transactions easier, increase access, and support Egypt's digital economy.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the Middle East and Africa and is ranked as the most valuable banking brand in the MEA region. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2790596/QNB_Group.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1917328/5549777/QNB_Group_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Qatar Airways Signs Landmark Agreement with QNB Group and Leading Qatari Banks for New Era of Strategic Financing

Qatar Airways Signs Landmark Agreement with QNB Group and Leading Qatari Banks for New Era of Strategic Financing

For the first time in 28 years, Qatar Airways signs a landmark agreement with leading local Qatari Banks led by QNB to provide QAR 4.5 billion in...
QNB becomes the first bank in Middle East & Africa to open a branch in India's GIFT City

QNB becomes the first bank in Middle East & Africa to open a branch in India's GIFT City

QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), has become the first bank from the MEA region to open a branch in GIFT...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

Financial Technology

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics