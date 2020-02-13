PXI SMU Market Worth $267 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "PXI SMU Market by Channel (1, 2, 4, >4) Application (Semiconductor, Sensor, LED, Green Energy Product, Nanomaterial, Organic & Printed Electronics), End-User (Aerospace, Defense & Government Service, IT & Telecommunication), Region - Global forecast to 2024", the global PXI SMU Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 124 million in 2019 to USD 267 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for reliability tests for complex semiconductors and batteries to complement the expanding IoT devices is driving the PXI SMU industry growth.

The semiconductor segment is expected to hold the largest PXI SMU Market share during the forecast period.

The semiconductors application segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The higher manufacturing rate of semiconductors for complying demand from end-use industries drives the requirement for PXI SMUs.

As the devices are getting smarter and software-centric, the semiconductor industry is focused on transformations in their basic IC designing and their testing to make these semiconductors more robust and reliable. Semiconductor technology requirements often overtake the test coverage that traditional approaches offer for analog, mixed-signal, and RF test. PXI SMUs are used for semiconductor testing as these are a smarter alternative to conventional source measure units to meet cost and coverage requirements of increasingly complex RF and mixed-signal ICs.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the PXI SMU Market during the forecast period

In this report, the PXI SMU industry has been analyzed for five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global PXI SMU industry during the forecast period. North America is anticipated as the fastest-growing PXI SMU industry due to the high adoption of modular test & measurement equipment in the R&D facilities.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report covers the profiles of some of the top players in the PXI SMU Market including National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Chroma ATE (Taiwan), VX Instruments (Germany), Marvin Test Solutions (US), and LitePoint a Teradyne Company (US). The leading players are trying to enter the market of developing economies and are adopting new product launches as a major strategy to increase their market shares.

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets