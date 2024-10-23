Pudu Robotics Unveils the Latest Version of FlashBot, Elevating Smart Building Delivery to a New Level

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, today proudly announces the launch of its upgraded building delivery robot, FlashBot. The latest version of FlashBot is set to revolutionize intelligent delivery across various facilities, including hotels, office buildings, apartments, healthcare centers, and hospitals, further enhancing digital management and services.

Due to technological limitations, traditional building delivery robots are predominantly confined to indoor settings, leaving many semi-outdoor delivery scenarios unfulfilled. Areas such as resort hotel gardens, swimming pool zones, open terraces in office buildings, and hospital outdoor gardens have significant delivery needs but are often underserved. To bridge these service gaps, Pudu Robotics has introduced the new FlashBot, specifically designed to operate in semi-outdoor environments. This innovation not only expands the reach of delivery services but also enhances their quality, transitioning robots from purely indoor settings to semi-outdoor areas.

Key Features of the new FlashBot:

Enhanced Semi-Outdoor Deliveries with PUDU VSLAM+: The new FlashBot utilizes the PUDU VSLAM+ technology for precise and quick navigation, greatly enhancing positioning accuracy and adaptability. FlashBot seamlessly navigates between indoor and semi-outdoor areas such as garden pathways, fitness zones, and poolside edges, excelling in various dynamic, mixed-use environments. This makes it ideal for hotel room service and other semi-outdoor applications.

Comprehensive IoT Integration for Smart Buildings: FlashBot has become a cornerstone of the smart building digital ecosystem. By integrating with various IoT devices including access control systems, E-Gates, elevators, telephones, and Bluetooth speakers, FlashBot navigates buildings autonomously, delivering end-to-end intelligent solutions. This integration significantly boosts operational efficiency, providing a truly interconnected smart building experience.

Advanced Elevator Integration and Mapping for Multi-Floor Operations: The new FlashBot boasts enhanced elevator control alongside efficient mapping tools tailored for multi-floor operations. It supports cloud-based elevator systems compatible with major brands like KONE and OTIS without the need for modifications, while also supporting hardware solution for greater versatility across various scenarios. Furthermore, the PUDU Mapping Tool facilitates rapid multi-floor map replication and comprehensive building management, markedly increasing deployment efficiency and convenience.

Secure and Hygienic Modular Compartments: The new FlashBot features modular compartments with independently controlled doors for flexible and efficient delivery of multiple packages in a single trip. Security is ensured with advanced access methods like passwords, mobile numbers, and NFC reader, allowing only authorized access. Built-in fans provide constant air circulation, removing odors and maintaining hygiene. This ensures reliable, secure, and clean deliveries every time.

Superior Mobility and Operational Efficiency: The upgraded FlashBot offers exceptional mobility and operational efficiency. Its 70cm width navigates narrow corridors and diverse elevators with ease, while 3D obstacle avoidance technology ensures smooth navigation around obstacles. Enhanced multi-robot collaboration and intelligent task distribution minimize wait times, optimizing performance in crowded environments. Automatic recharging and a dual-side suspension system ensure continuous and stable operation across various terrains. This combination guarantees agile, efficient, and reliable deliveries in any building setting.

"The new FlashBot is a reflection of Pudu Robotics' dedication to ongoing innovation and prioritizing our customers' needs," said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. "By expanding its operational capabilities to include semi-outdoor environments, we are delivering an even more versatile and dependable solution. This ensures that our clients benefit from consistent, high-quality delivery services, no matter the setting."

Pudu Robotics is committed to developing efficient, safe, and intelligent commercial service robots, earning global acclaim for its advanced technology. The upgraded FlashBot embodies this commitment by enhancing smart building delivery, making services more convenient and intelligent. This innovation is not only a breakthrough in building delivery but also a key driver for the future of smart buildings and smart cities worldwide.

Learn more about the new FlashBot: https://www.pudurobotics.com/products/flashbot-new

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped nearly 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2537012/Pudu_Robotics_releases_latest_version_FlashBot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2492578/Pudu_Robotics_Logo.jpg