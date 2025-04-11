Pudu Robotics' PUDU MT1 Wins Prestigious 2025 Red Dot Award for Product Design

SHENZHEN, China, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, proudly announces that its AI-Powered Robotic Sweeper, the PUDU MT1, has won the prestigious Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025. This achievement marks the company's third Red Dot accolade, recognizing the MT1 for its innovative design, cutting-edge technology, and transformative impact on large-scale cleaning, thereby reinforcing Pudu Robotics' status as a pioneer in intelligent automation.

PUDU MT1 won Red Dot Design Award 2025

The Red Dot Award is one of the most esteemed design competitions worldwide, commending products that exemplify outstanding creativity, functionality, and user-centric innovation. The PUDU MT1 distinguished itself among thousands of global entries for its seamless integration of advanced AI, robust operational capabilities, and intuitive design, specifically tailored for demanding large-scale environments.

Launched in September 2024, the PUDU MT1 tackles the challenges of traditional cleaning in expansive spaces with unmatched efficiency. Its advanced features include:

AI-Powered Trash Recognition: Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, the PUDU MT1 accurately identifies and categorizes waste, optimizing cleaning operations by activating only when necessary.

Smart Spot Cleaning: With its wide scanning field, the MT1 efficiently patrols large areas, ensuring immediate trash removal while maximizing cleaning efficacy.

Dynamic Environment Adaptability: Equipped with Lidar SLAM and VSLAM technology, the MT1 navigates complex spaces with full spatial awareness, adjusting to layout changes seamlessly.

Proactive Dust Control: The high-flow negative pressure exhaust system prevents secondary pollution, promoting a healthier cleaning environment.

User-Friendly Design: An intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies operation, while its modular design allows for easy maintenance and quick intervention when needed.

IoT Integration: Seamless connectivity with elevators, gates, and smart devices enables fully autonomous multi-floor operations.

Pudu Robotics has consistently set benchmarks in robotics design. In 2017, the company's first delivery robot won the Red Dot's highest honor, the "Best of the Best" award, and in 2023, the PUDU CC1 commercial cleaning robot was similarly recognized with a Red Dot Award for Product Design. Most recently, the PUDU SH1, an intelligent upright scrubber dryer, earned the iF Design Award 2025, underscoring the brand's relentless innovation across diverse applications.

The PUDU MT1's Red Dot Award highlights Pudu Robotics' ongoing mission to advance intelligent automation, delivering transformative cleaning solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of modern industries.

About the Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 and has become one of the most respected design awards worldwide. It honors groundbreaking creativity, practical functionality, and superior craftsmanship. Recognized works stand at the forefront of international design innovation, embodying unmatched quality and market influence.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds over a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 90,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

