Proteomics Market Growing at an 11.87% CAGR to 2031 as Precision Medicine & Drug Discovery Adoption Rise, Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the proteomics market size was valued at USD 29.92 billion in 2025 and projected to grow from USD 33.47 billion in 2026 to reach USD 58.66 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 11.87% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market expansion is supported by the growing focus on precision medicine, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for advanced analytical tools to understand complex biological systems.

The proteomics market is being shaped by the expanding role of proteomic analysis in drug discovery, biomarker identification, and disease pathway analysis. Organizations are increasingly integrating proteomics into research workflows to improve target validation, enhance translational research, and support the development of targeted therapies. Continuous advancements in mass spectrometry, protein separation techniques, and data analysis platforms are further improving accuracy, sensitivity, and throughput, thereby supporting broader market adoption.

Proteomics Market Regional Share Analysis

North America represents a leading share of the proteomics market, driven by strong investment in biomedical research, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and the presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The region continues to adopt proteomics technologies across research, clinical, and commercial settings to support innovation in drug development and diagnostics.

Europe holds a significant proteomics market share, supported by active research programs, growing focus on personalized medicine, and collaborative initiatives between academic institutions and industry participants. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by expanding research capabilities, increasing government funding for life sciences, and rising biotechnology investment across the region.

Proteomics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Proteomics in Drug Discovery and Development

Proteomics is increasingly being used in drug discovery to identify disease biomarkers, study protein interactions, and improve understanding of therapeutic targets, supporting more efficient and targeted drug development processes.

Integration of Proteomics with Precision Medicine Initiatives

The integration of proteomics with genomics and other disciplines is strengthening its role in precision medicine, enabling more personalized approaches to disease diagnosis and treatment.

Proteomics Industry Segmentation Overview

By Component

Instruments

Reagents

Software and Services

By Technology

Mass Spectrometry

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Next-Generation Sequencing

Protein Microarrays

Microfluidics

X-ray Crystallography

Other Technologies

By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Diagnostics

Biomarker Discovery

Precision and Personalized Medicine

Agricultural & Environmental Proteomics

Other Applications

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-proteomics-market-industry?utm_source=prnewswire

Proteomics Market Competitive Outlook

The proteomics industry comprises a mix of established life science technology providers and specialized proteomics solution companies. Market participants are focusing on expanding analytical capabilities, enhancing product portfolios, and forming strategic collaborations to address evolving research and clinical needs.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

