Specialty Insurance Market to Grow at 9.7% CAGR by 2031 Supported by Expansion in Livestock and Aquaculture Insurance, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the specialty insurance market size was valued at USD 134.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to expand from USD 147.76 billion in 2026 to USD 235.44 billion by 2031, growing a CAGR of 9.77% between 2026 and 2031. Growth is being driven by rising global trade, increasing losses from natural catastrophes, and emerging risk categories such as low-Earth-orbit satellite operations and ESG-related liabilities that traditional insurance products struggle to cover. As businesses face more complex exposures, demand is shifting toward customized coverage solutions supported by advanced data analytics and real-time underwriting. At the same time, innovations such as embedded insurance models and parametric coverage structures are helping insurers address risks that are difficult to evaluate through conventional claims frameworks, enabling broader protection for high-risk and rapidly evolving sectors.

Specialty Insurance Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the specialty insurance landscape. Expanding regional trade, infrastructure development initiatives, and rapidly growing e-commerce activity are increasing the need for coverage such as marine cargo protection, logistics liability, and political risk insurance. At the same time, regulatory shifts across countries like China, India, and several Southeast Asian markets are gradually allowing greater participation from international reinsurers, creating more product options and stronger competition. Insurers are also leveraging improved analytics on regional weather patterns, including floods and typhoons, enabling them to manage risks more effectively while supporting market expansion.

North America continues to lead the global specialty insurance landscape, supported by strong demand across segments such as cyber risk, political violence coverage, and catastrophe protection. The United States remains a key growth engine, particularly with the expansion of excess-and-surplus insurance within commercial lines. Stable regulatory frameworks, well-developed loss data pools, and strong participation from insurance-linked capital markets further strengthen the region's position. At the same time, Canada and Mexico are contributing additional demand as resource development projects and near-shore manufacturing activity increase the need for specialized coverage, including environmental liability and trade credit protection.

Specialty Insurance Market Growth Drivers

Growing Climate Risk Driving Demand for Specialized Coverage

Rising exposure to natural catastrophes is increasing pressure on insurers and reshaping demand for specialized coverage solutions. As extreme weather events become more frequent and urban expansion spreads into previously lower-risk areas, insurers are facing greater volatility and higher exposure to losses. This shift is prompting companies to explore alternative risk transfer mechanisms, including parametric insurance products that provide faster, index-based payouts during climate-related disruptions. At the same time, growing investments in climate resilience and green infrastructure are encouraging insurers to design hybrid policies that combine property protection with environmental liability coverage. To manage these evolving risks more effectively, insurers are increasingly adopting advanced climate and location-specific risk models that support more accurate underwriting and improved portfolio management.

Global Trade Expansion Influencing Risk Coverage Needs

Rising international trade activity is reshaping risk exposure across global shipping and logistics networks, creating new specialty insurance market trends. Growing cargo volumes and the increasing use of larger vessels are concentrating higher insured values within single shipments, making risk accumulation more complex for insurers. At the same time, changes in trade policies and tariffs are increasing declared cargo values, which is influencing premium structures. Geopolitical shifts in shipping routes are also extending transit durations, raising exposure periods and driving demand for coverage extensions and contingent business interruption protection. To address these evolving risks, specialty insurers are increasingly using vessel-tracking data and advanced analytics to assess accumulation patterns more accurately, enabling tailored marine insurance solutions that better support global supply chains.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Specialty Insurance Market Report

By Type

Marine, Aviation, and Transport (MAT)

Political Risk and Credit Insurance

Entertainment & Media Insurance

Art & Collectibles Insurance

Livestock & Aquaculture Insurance

Others

By End-User

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

High-Net-Worth Individuals

By Distribution Channel

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC)

Intermediated

Embedded

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Nordics (Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia South East Asia Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific



Overview – Specialty Insurance Industry

Study Period 2020-2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 147.76 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 235.44 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 9.77% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Specialty Insurance Companies: Covers global and market-level overviews, analysis of key segments, available financial insights, strategic developments, market positioning and share of major companies, along with details on their products, services, and recent developments.

American International Group

AXA SA

Allianz SE

Chubb Ltd

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty

Munich Re Specialty Group

Tokio Marine HCC

Zurich Insurance Group

Generali Global Corporate & Specialty

PICC

Mapfre SA

Sompo International

Fairfax Financial (Brit)

Markel Corporation

CNA Hardy

Hiscox Ltd

Beazley PLC

Arch Capital Group

QBE Insurance

Everest Group

Others

