Prostate Cancer Global Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2028 | DelveInsight

The prostate cancer market is anticipated to propel owing to the increasing incidence of prostate cancer around the world, the rising number of risk factors for prostate cancer, growing technological advancements in prostate cancer diagnostics, government, and non-government awareness initiatives, and increasing product development activities, among other factors.

Key Takeaways from the Prostate Cancer Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Prostate Cancer market during the forecast period.

is anticipated to dominate the global Prostate Cancer market during the forecast period. Notable Prostate Cancer companies such as Proteomedix, A3P Biomedical, GE HealthCare, Soteria Medical BV, Bio-Techne, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Indica Labs Inc., OPKO HEALTH, INC., miR Scientific, LLC, MINOMIC®, Novartis AG, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Cipla, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Pfizer Inc., Avenda Health, The Sanpower Group, and several others, are currently operating in the Prostate Cancer market.

and several others, are currently operating in the Prostate Cancer market. In February 2023 , Orion Corporation received Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approval for the oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) darolutamide plus ADT in combination with docetaxel in the indication of metastatic prostate cancer.

received Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) approval for the oral androgen receptor inhibitor (ARi) darolutamide plus ADT in combination with docetaxel in the indication of metastatic prostate cancer. In November 2022 , a Leuprolide acetate injection by Amneal Pharmaceuticals was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for patients with advanced prostate cancer.

a Leuprolide acetate injection by Amneal Pharmaceuticals was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for patients with advanced prostate cancer. In March 2022 , Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PluvictoTM for the treatment of adult patients with a certain type of advanced cancer called prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC) that has spread to other parts of the body.

announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PluvictoTM for the treatment of adult patients with a certain type of advanced cancer called prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC) that has spread to other parts of the body. In December 2021 , OPKO Health, Inc., received the US FDA approval for 4Kscore Test.

Prostate Cancer Overview

Prostate cancer is a cancer that develops in the prostate gland. In the United States, it is the second greatest cause of cancer death in men. Prostate cancer affects one out of every nine men at some point in their lives. This year, over 250,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer. Prostate cancer cells might spread when they break free from a prostate tumor. They can spread to other parts of the body by traveling through blood vessels or lymph nodes. Cancer cells that have traveled to other tissues may adhere to them and develop to form new tumors, causing damage wherever they fall.

The symptoms of prostate cancer differ from person to person. Some males experience no symptoms at all. Blood in the urine or sperm, painful ejaculation, discomfort or burning during urination, and other symptoms are common with prostate cancer. Although a biopsy is a primary technique for diagnosing prostate cancer, a clinician might utilize other instruments to confirm that the biopsy is performed in the correct region. To guide the biopsy, doctors may employ transrectal ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Prostate cancer treatments include radiation, surgery, chemotherapy, biological therapy, and hormone therapy. Prostatic adenocarcinoma, benign prostatic hyperplasia, small cell carcinoma, and other types of prostate cancer are treated and managed using a variety of diagnostic and therapeutic devices.

Prostate Cancer Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the highest proportion of the prostate cancer market in 2023, out of all regions. The prostate cancer market is expected to grow significantly in the region due to the importance of key growth factors such as an increasing patient population suffering from prostate cancer, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, government programs, the presence of key players, and rapid regulatory approval for new products, among others.

The work of government and non-governmental organizations in raising disease awareness in the region would have a favorable impact on the prostate cancer market. ZERO Prostate Cancer is the main national nonprofit organization located in the United States with the purpose of eradicating prostate cancer and assisting those who have been affected. It helps prostate cancer patients by teaching them about the condition and offering them with diagnostic and therapy options. It also helps patients who cannot afford prostate cancer therapy.

Moreover, the region's increasing number of product development activities will boost the expansion of the prostate cancer market. For example, Amneal Pharmaceuticals' Leuprolide acetate injectable was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2022 for patients with advanced prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Market Dynamics

Prostate cancer is the second most prevalent cancer in males and the fourth most frequent cancer in the world. The growing number of prostate cancer research and development activities is projected to drive the prostate cancer market. For instance, Pfizer Inc. and Astellas Pharma Inc. announced excellent topline data from the Phase III EMBARK study testing XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in men with non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer with high-risk biochemical recurrence (BCR) in March 2023.

However, risks associated with prostate cancer diagnostics and therapies and the stigma associated with prostate cancer may limit the total growth of the prostate cancer market.

Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdown impositions were imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, which resulted in the closure of oncology departments in hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities, causing disruptions in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment services. Manufacturing, processing, supply, distribution, import, export, and other related operations in the prostate cancer market were significantly affected, negatively influencing the prostate cancer market growth. Nonetheless, the prostate cancer market is in a recovery phase as a result of the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines and the resumption of activities across all sectors, including healthcare and pharmaceutical, providing ample opportunities for the prostate cancer market to grow at a significant revenue during the forecast period.

Prostate Cancer Market Assessment

Prostate Cancer Market Segmentation

Prostate Cancer Market Segmentation By Product Type: Diagnosis (Blood Test, Imaging Test, Biopsy, and Others) and Treatment (Therapeutics {Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, and Others}, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, and Others)

Diagnosis (Blood Test, Imaging Test, Biopsy, and Others) and Treatment (Therapeutics {Chemotherapy, Hormonal Therapy, and Others}, Radiation Therapy, Surgery, and Others)

Prostate Cancer Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Hospitals, Speciality Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others

Prostate Cancer Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

: , , , and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Prostate Cancer Market 7 Prostate Cancer Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Prostate Cancer Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

