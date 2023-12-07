Professional Trader Brokers Are Highlighted in Top Awards by Holiston Media

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Trader Awards 2023 winners have been unveiled highlighting once again those brokers offering the very best level of service to their clients.

Now in their fifth year, The Professional Trader Awards are the benchmark of quality and service for those traders looking for an 'exclusive' trading account.

Organised by Financial Awards expert, Holiston Media, the Awards cover all the key areas with brokers nominating themselves during the initial nomination period, before being voted for by traders who use professional accounts.

There were over 200 nominee companies across the 17 award categories, who then received more than 11,500 public votes, making the 2023 awards the most successful to date.

"Only the very best brokers will come away with a Professional Trader Award, there's no room for those that aren't performing to the highest of standards," explains Mike Boydell, Director of Holiston Media. "The winners of this year's awards are the very best in the business, offering trading analysis, platforms, execution, technology and customer service."

Adds Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, "These awards are a fantastic opportunity for brokers to benchmark their success against their peers, reward staff for their hard work and impress potential new clients, whilst boosting existing client comfort and loyalty. We'd like to congratulate all the winners of this year's Awards who continue to raise the bar for the financial industry."



This year's award winners are as follows:

Best Corporate Social Responsibility FxPro Best Mobile Trading Platform (Europe) RoboMarkets Pro Best Overall Professional Trading Account CITY INDEX Best Professional Client Relationship Manager Service CITY INDEX Best Professional Trading Account Execution Tickmill Best Professional Trading Account for Trading Performance Tools CMC Markets Best Professional Trading Account Loyalty Program Pepperstone Best Professional Trading App Vantage Best Professional Trading Conditions (Europe) RoboMarkets Pro Best Professional Trading In-House Analysts CMC Markets Best Professional Trading Platform Vantage Best Professional Trading Platform for Customer Service Pepperstone Best Professional Trading Platform for Direct Market Access Saxo Best Professional Trading Platform for Functionality & Ease of Use FxPro Best Professional Trading Platform for Liquidity & Margin Rates Pepperstone Best Professional Trading Platform for Signals & Analytics CMC Markets Most Trusted Broker Vantage

The Professional Trader Awards 2023 have been sponsored by; CITY INDEX, CMC Markets, Pepperstone, RoboMarkets Pro, Tickmill and Vantage.