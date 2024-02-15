Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich Appointed as CEO of POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics

DIEBURG, Germany, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics proudly welcomes Prof. Dr. Karsten Hemmrich as its new Chief Executive Officer, signalling a strategic move towards further innovation and growth in Breast Aesthetics and body contouring technologies worldwide.

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, a global leader in over 80 countries, has consistently been at the forefront of advancements in Breast Aesthetics through its pioneering silicone breast implants and body contouring solutions.

"I am honoured to lead POLYTECH into its next phase of innovation and expansion. With a distinguished team and a robust pipeline of products, our future is exceedingly promising", said Prof. Hemmrich.

Bringing a wealth of experience from his tenure as Global Vice President at Essity and previous roles at BSN Medical and McKinsey & Company, Prof. Hemmrich's initial expertise in plastic surgery, and his more recent expertise in medtech, biotech, and pharma augment POLYTECH's strategic vision.

Christoph Boehmer, Chairman of POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics, highlights Prof. Hemmrich's unique perspective, blending plastic surgery field experience with medical device expertise and private equity leadership.

"Innovative products and highest quality standards with the 'Made in Germany' quality have been integral to POLYTECH's success," adds Kai Wiesenbach, executive group member at DBAG, the lead investor in POLYTECH. "Prof. Hemmrich's track record in innovation and business transformation aligns seamlessly with our growth trajectory. We also thank Maria Schaecher, our interim CEO and CFO, transitioning now to the role of CFO, ensuring continuity and stability within the organisation".

About POLYTECH Health and Aesthetics

With a global footprint in over 80 countries, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics is an international leader in Breast Aesthetics, specialising in the development and production of innovative silicone breast implants and other body contouring implants and technologies.

POLYTECH is renowned for its commitment to innovation, as exemplified by the groundbreaking B-Lite® lightweight breast implants and a diverse portfolio that caters to personalised concepts of beauty. With an emphasis on high quality and safety, POLYTECH products are designed and manufactured in Germany and reflect dedication to excellence in every aspect.

