Process Oil Market worth $6.16 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Process Oil Market by Type (Aromatic, Paraffinic, Naphthenic, Non-Carcinogenic), Application (Tire & Rubber, Polymer, Personal Care, Textile), Function (Extender Oil, Plasticizer, Solvent, Defoamer), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030 ", the global process oil market is projected to grow from USD 5.38 billion in 2025 to USD 6.16 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=70882267

Process Oil Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 5.38 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.16 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 2.8%

Process Oil Market Trends & Insights:

The process oil market comprises specialty oils used to support efficient manufacturing and enhance performance across industrial applications, with segmentation defined by application, function, type, and end user. Under the application segment, demand from tire & rubber and polymer manufacturing continues to support consistent consumption, as process oils are essential for improving material flexibility, flow behavior, and compounding efficiency. From a functional perspective, their use as extender oils and plasticizers enables manufacturers to optimize formulations while maintaining desired mechanical properties and cost efficiency. In terms of type, the growing preference for non-carcinogenic, paraffinic grades reflects increasing regulatory awareness and an emphasis on safer material handling without compromising processing performance. On the end user side, industries such as automotive, construction, and manufacturing rely on process oils as critical formulation components rather than optional additives. Market growth is driven by expanding industrial activity, rising material consumption, and continuous production across these end-use sectors, which require stable, scalable process solutions. In addition, gradual formulation upgrades and replacement of traditional grades with compliant alternatives are supporting sustained demand, positioning process oils as an integral part of modern industrial manufacturing workflows.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR (3.6%) during the forecast period.

By type, the non-carcinogenic segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR (4.1%) during the forecast period.

By application, the tire & rubber segment is projected to register the highest CAGR (3.4%) during the forecast period.

By function, the defoamer segment is expected to register the highest CAGR (4.9%).

By production technology, the convention route segment is expected to dominate the market.

By feedstock, the petroleum segment is expected to lead the overall market during the forecast period.

By end user, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast period.

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Shell plc, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. were identified as some of the leading players in the process oil market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

LODHA Petro, Cross Oil, and Eastern Petroleum, among others, have become leading startups or SMEs because they identify niche gaps early and deliver solutions that precisely match unmet customer needs. Their agility, faster decision-making, and ability to innovate continuously allow them to outperform larger, less flexible competitors.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Process Oil Market"

160 - Tables

50 - Figures

180 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=70882267

The global process oil market is expanding as industries increasingly rely on oils to enhance the performance, flexibility, and processability of materials across tire & rubber, polymer, personal care, textile, and other applications. Growth is driven by rising demand from automotive, manufacturing, and consumer goods sectors, where process oils improve elasticity, durability, softness, and plasticization of rubber, plastics, and other materials. Regulatory focus on safer, non-carcinogenic oils and on environmental compliance is encouraging the adoption of high-purity, sustainable process oils. Technological innovations, including gas-to-liquid (GTL) and bio-based oils, are enabling manufacturers to produce oils with superior quality, consistent performance, and lower environmental impact. In addition, increasing end-user awareness of product quality, safety, and performance is creating opportunities for expanded use of process oils across multiple applications. Supply chain improvements and expanding production capacities are further supporting market growth globally.

By type, the naphthenic segment is expected to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Naphthenic process oils are expected to account for the largest share of the global process oil market by value during the forecast period. These oils are widely used across tire & rubber, polymer, personal care, textile, and other applications due to their excellent solvency, low volatility, and ability to improve elasticity, plasticization, and processability of materials. Their compatibility with a wide range of polymers and rubbers, along with their stable performance across a wide temperature range, makes them a preferred choice for manufacturers. Market growth is driven by increasing demand from automotive, consumer goods, and industrial sectors, where high-quality process oils are essential for product performance. Naphthenic oils also support the process oil market by setting performance standards and enabling the development of high-performance, durable products, encouraging broader adoption across industries. Technological advancements in refining and production have improved their purity and consistency, while regulatory standards and safety requirements further reinforce their market dominance.

By application, the tire & rubber segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

The tire & rubber segment, by application, is expected to account for the largest share of the global process oil market during the forecast period. Process oils in this segment are used to enhance the elasticity, flexibility, durability, and processability of tires and other rubber products. They ensure superior performance, longer lifespan, and better handling of automotive tires, industrial rubber goods, and other rubber-based products. The segment drives the process oil market as the demand for tires and rubber products continues to grow across automotive, industrial, and consumer sectors. Additionally, regulatory focus on non-carcinogenic and environmentally friendly oils encourages the use of high-purity and sustainable process oils in rubber applications. Technological advancements in refining and formulation further improve the efficiency and performance of these oils, reinforcing their critical role in the tire and rubber industry.

Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global process oil market during the forecast period. The region's demand is supported by extensive applications across tire & rubber, polymer, personal care, textile, and other applications, where process oils enhance elasticity, flexibility, plasticization, and processability of materials. In tire & rubber, oils improve the performance and durability of automotive and industrial tires. In polymers, they aid in softness, plasticization, and handling of plastics used in consumer goods, packaging, and industrial components. Personal care applications benefit from oils that improve texture and emollient properties, while in textile and other applications, oils optimize workability and quality. Market growth is driven by increasing automotive production, expanding industrial and consumer goods sectors, rising focus on product quality and safety, and the adoption of non-carcinogenic, sustainable process oils. Technological advancements in refining and production further enhance oil purity, consistency, and performance, reinforcing the region's dominance in the market.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=70882267

Key Players

Some of the leading players in this market include Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), Shell (UK), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia), and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan).

Get access to the latest updates on Process Oil Companies and Process Oil Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Bulk Chemicals and Inorganics Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Propylene Oxide Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Alumina-based Ceramics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Industrial Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Base Oil Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg