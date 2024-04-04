Probiotic Infant Formula Market Booming at US$526.2 Million in 2024 Driven by Rise of Breastfeeding Alternatives: Future Market Insights

Rising numbers of working mothers seeking convenient infant nutrition drive the probiotic formula market. FMI's comprehensive report goes beyond trends, analyzing market background, supply/demand, future tech, challenges, opportunities, and investment feasibility. PESTLE & Porter's Five Forces analyses empower strategic decision-making.

NEWARK, Del., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global probiotic infant formula market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 526.2 million by 2024. Over the forecast period, global probiotic infant formula demand is expected to grow at 5.2% CAGR. By 2034, the market is projected to reach US$ 1,281.2 million.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19418

The probiotic infant formula industry is thriving due to increased focus on infant care and nutrition, particularly among working women. The market is growing significantly due to the significant reliance of working mothers on processed infant nutrition products.

High disposable income and the need for convenience allow consumers to spend on indulgent products, fueling demand for probiotic infant formula. Increasing penetration of e-commerce is a prominent factor leading to the upward trajectory of the probiotic infant formula market.

The demand for probiotic infant formula is on the rise due to health benefits and increased parental interest. The market's growth is further driven by the adoption of eco-friendly packaging, increased online retailing, and innovative marketing strategies, which enhance the accessibility and availability of eco-friendly products to consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Probiotic Infant Formula Market Study:

The United States probiotic infant formula market is set to reach US$ 260.1 million by 2034.

probiotic infant formula market is set to reach by 2034. India is projected to surge at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2034.

is projected to surge at a CAGR of by 2034. The global probiotic infant formula market is expected to reach US$ 1281.2 million by 2034.

by 2034. Based on age, the infant segment is set to reach a valuation of US$ 512.4 million by 2034.

by 2034. In terms of ingredients, the Bifidobacteria segment is expected to reach US$ 358.7 million by 2034.

"The market is expanding due to continuous research, innovation, and product improvement, with regional market expansion by leading companies and consumer acceptance campaigns. As health trends evolve, more women are adopting organically sourced infant formulas due to their convenience and ability to be administered anywhere, satisfying their babies' needs," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

Enfamil, Envivo, Nestlé Health Science, Nestlé Good Start, Bellamy's Organic, HiPP, Custom Probiotics Inc., and SFI Health are the key companies in the probiotic infant formula market. Due to the growing consumer demand for probiotic infant formulas, leading manufacturers are strategizing to provide their products at competitive pricing to gain an edge over their competitors. Manufactures are engaging in collaborations and partnerships to better position themselves in the markets to inflate their geographical presence and visibility.

For instance,

In May 2022 , Nestle acquired the United States and Canadian rights to the Good Start baby formula brand. It has led to the extension of the product portfolio offered by Nestle and has also deepened its strength in the infant formula market.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Probiotic Infant Formula Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Get Valuable Insights into the Global Probiotic Infant Formula Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global probiotic infant formula market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034.

The study categorizes valuable insights on the global probiotic infant formula market based on age (premature, infant, toddler), ingredients (lactobacilli, bifidobacteria, and others), and sales channels (online and offline) across regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. Another feather to her cap manifests in the form of process automation. She is vocal about bringing automation to the fore to bring a 360-degrees-round revolution in manufacturing sector

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food and Beverages Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg