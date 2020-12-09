Proactive Services Market Size Worth $10.41 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 18.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global proactive services market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving the growth are the huge costs incurred because of unplanned IT outages, growing cyber threats and attacks, and increasing focus toward delivering better customer experience. Proactive services are helping organizations in identifying and solving these problems before they occur.

Key suggestions from the report:

The technical support segment is anticipated to witness phenomenal growth over the forecast period, as proactive technical support helps in constantly monitoring network to avoid the losses due to downtime occurring because network or system failure

With the evolving business requirements, customers are looking for innovative solutions and services to manage their IT infrastructure and hence the companies are adopting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence. Hence, the AI segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period

The small and medium enterprise is forecasted to gain traction during the forecast period, owing to the rapid adoption of digital solutions by these firms to boost the growth of their products & services and to reduce the operating costs

The cloud management segmented is forecasted to witness high CAGR during the forecast period, as it helps in eliminating the human effort associated with manual solutions for monitoring and managing infrastructure and applications across the globe

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2020 to 2027. This is driven by the growing focus of the healthcare providers for improving the patient care by employing advanced digital processes and technologies

The demand in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant pace, owing to the rapid digitization and industrialization projects undertaken by the government in the countries such as India and China

Read 150 page research report with ToC on "Proactive Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By Technology (Analytics, Artificial Intelligence), By Enterprise Size, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/proactive-services-market

Organizations are offering self-service option with integrated knowledge as a part of their proactive strategy, which helps in reducing the time to resolve problems. These services also help in reducing cost as it cuts down the operating cost of running call centers. For instance, live chat facilities as a part of proactive services serve to be an effective communication channel for the company's existing and potential customers. This has resulted in increasing sales and improving customer satisfaction.

The global rise in urbanization and digitization has made businesses to switch towards employing solutions driven by technology to achieve the fast business growth. The cloud technology usage allows various SMEs to implement modern solutions at reasonable prices without any need of frequently replace or upgrade the systems. Furthermore, factors such as improvement in operational flexibility and enhancement of customer experience are supporting the market growth along with the identification of new revenue sources.

Grand View Research has segmented the global proactive services market based on service, technology, application, enterprise size, end use, and region:

Proactive Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Design & Consulting



Managed Services



Technical Support

Proactive Services Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Analytics



Artificial Intelligence



Others

Proactive Services Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027

Large Enterprise



Small & Medium Enterprise

Proactive Services Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027

Cloud Management



Customer Experience Management



Data Center Management



End-point Management



Network Management



Others

Proactive Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027

BFSI



Government



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Media & Communications



Retail



Others

Proactive Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Players of Proactive Services Market

Microsoft Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Juniper Network, Inc.

Avaya Inc.

DXC Technology Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

