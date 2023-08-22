Private 5G Market worth $11.8 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global private 5G market is expected to be valued at USD 2.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 11.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and high-definition video streaming, has driven the need for higher network capacity and bandwidth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Private 5G Market"



189 – Tables

53 – Figures

260 – Pages

Private 5G Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 42.3% Market Size Available for 2019–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Spectrum, Services, Frequency Band, Deployment Mode and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Integration with Legacy Systems Key Market Opportunities Remote monitoring and surveillance Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for IoT

Private 5G market for mmWave frequency band to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

mmWave frequency bands offer significantly higher data rates compared to lower-frequency bands. This makes them well-suited for applications that require ultra-fast and high-capacity data transmission, such as high-definition video streaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, and data-intensive IoT devices. There has been significant investment in research and development to overcome technical challenges associated with mmWave deployments, including beamforming, antenna design, and signal propagation. These advancements have made mmWave-based Private 5G networks more viable and reliable.

Private 5G market for IT & telecommunication vertical to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The proliferation of IoT devices and the emergence of edge computing have driven the need for reliable and high-speed connectivity within IT and Telecommunication companies. Private 5G networks provide the necessary infrastructure to efficiently manage and process data from a multitude of IoT devices at the edge of the network. The growth of the Private 5G industry within the IT and Telecommunication vertical is driven by the industry's need for advanced, reliable, and secure connectivity solutions to support their internal operations, customer services, and future innovations.

Private 5G market for cloud-based deployment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

Cloud-based deployment eliminates the need for extensive on-premises hardware infrastructure, reducing capital expenditures. Private 5G networks in the cloud operate on a pay-as-you-go model, allowing businesses to manage costs more effectively and allocate resources efficiently. The growth of the Private 5G market for cloud-based deployment is driven by the advantages it offers in terms of scalability, flexibility, cost-efficiency, rapid deployment, and seamless integration with existing cloud ecosystems. As businesses seek to optimize their connectivity infrastructure and adapt to changing technological landscapes, cloud-based Private 5G networks provide a strategic solution for meeting evolving connectivity demands.

Private 5G market for Asia Pacific to hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is a global hub for manufacturing and industry, making the region a prime candidate for adopting Private 5G networks. These networks enable advanced automation, robotics, and IoT integration, which are essential for achieving Industry 4.0 goals and increasing operational efficiency. Sia Pacific is witnessing a surge in smart city initiatives and digital transformation projects. Private 5G networks play a crucial role in powering smart city applications such as traffic management, public safety, energy efficiency, and environmental monitoring. The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies and urban centers. As industries expand and urban areas develop, the demand for advanced communication networks like Private 5G increases to support the needs of businesses, governments, and residents.

The Private 5G companies includes major Tier I and II players like Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (Finland), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China) and others. These players have a strong market presence for private 5G across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

