Printed Textile Market Size Worth $266.38 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 8.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global printed textile market size is expected to reach USD 266.38 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. registering a 8.9% CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid developments in digital printing coupled with its rising penetration in the textile industry is anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

Pigment dye inks are estimated to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.7%, in terms of volume, from 2019 to 2025 on account of its ability to provide economical printing by ensuring less wash offs, reducing the time required for printing, and quick sampling

The application of printed textiles in fashion accounted for 65.7% of the global volume share in 2018, owing to rapid developments in the fashion industry coupled with changing consumer preferences towards the usage of printed garments, bags, and shoes

Cotton printed textiles is expected to account for 44.9% by 2025 in terms of volume, on account of its increasing adoption in garments attributed to the biodegradable and easy printability of the material which aids in holding the inks onto the fabric

The Asia Pacific accounted for 34.4% of the global revenue share in 2018, owing to the growth of the clothing and textile industry in the developing economies of China and India coupled with rising demand for unique patterns in garments among the consumers

Major players in the printed textile market are engaged in adopting new techniques for printing such as digital printing to provide high-quality fabrics in shorter time span, which aids the companies in gaining an edge over its competitors

Read 165 page research report with ToC on "Printed Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ink Type, By Product, By Technology, By Application (Fashion, Household, Technical Textiles), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/printed-textile-market

The changing consumer buying pattern pertaining to the usage of printed fabrics is likely to have a positive impact on the product demand over the forecast period. In addition, technological advancements in printing techniques coupled with the introduction of high-speed digital printers by various companies are projected to drive the market.

In addition, the ability of these textiles to provide a wide range of designs according to the customer requirement is expected to boost the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing application of digital printing technology for printing photographic images on banners for advertising and decoration is anticipated to have a positive impact on product demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global printed textile market on the basis of ink type, product, technology, application, and region:

Printed Textile Ink Type Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Acid dye



Disperse dye



Pigment dye



Reactive dye



Others

Printed Textile Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Cotton



Silk



Polyester



Others

Printed Textile Technology Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Traditional printing



Digital printing

Printed Textile Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Fashion



Household



Technical textiles



Others

Printed Textile Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





Italy





Russia





Turkey





UK



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Indonesia





Thailand



Central & South America



Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





United Arab Emirates

Find more research reports on Specialty Glass, Ceramic & Fiber Industry, by Grand View Research:

Ceramic Tile Manufacturers Market – Ceramics are crystalline, inorganic and non-metals that are made of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon compounds. Additionally, glass, carbon and silicon are also classified as ceramics.

Ceramics are crystalline, inorganic and non-metals that are made of nitrogen, oxygen and carbon compounds. Additionally, glass, carbon and silicon are also classified as ceramics. Ceramic Inks Market – Global ceramic inks market is expected to witness significant growth on account of growing construction & infrastructure industry.

Global ceramic inks market is expected to witness significant growth on account of growing construction & infrastructure industry. Ceramic Paper Market – Global ceramic paper market is expected to grow at significant rate over the forecast period on account of its increasing demand in aerospace industry.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.