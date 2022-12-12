Prime Focus Technologies appoints Suresh Sugumaran as the new EMEA Business Head.

"Suresh comes with a strong technical background and will be accountable for delivering sustainable top-line growth with new and existing customers," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO of Prime Focus Technologies. "He was instrumental in sales of large digital transformation projects in the industry, and as PFT continues to scale and grow, his track record, coupled with our product portfolio, is a winning combination and key to creating long-term success for the company. We are stoked to have him on board."

"I've seen first-hand that PFT has the best-in-class technology for bringing M&E professionals into the modern world utilizing AI, data, and automation," said the newly appointed Senior Vice President, Suresh Sugumaran. After recognizing their ability to leap-frog existing technology and CLEAR® at the core of M&E processes, I must admit I am excited to be a part of a forward-thinking organization like PFT and their growth in the region."

Sugumaran has experience constructing complex deals for strategic customers and worked extensively with senior leadership on business strategy and consultative selling. He holds a degree in B. Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

PFT also announced today that Nick Kaimakami has been elected to the Company's UK Board of Directors effective immediately and appointed to serve as a member of the PFT UK Board. Kaimakami has been with PFT for five years as Head of Sales EMEA.

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

