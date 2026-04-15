Pressure Ulcers Market to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at 4.2% CAGR - Allied Market Research

Rising Geriatric Population, Surge in Hospital-Acquired Pressure Injuries, and Advanced Wound Care Innovations Drive Global Pressure Ulcers Treatment Market Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled 'Pressure Ulcers Market,' the global pressure ulcers market was valued at $3.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of pressure ulcers also known as bedsores, pressure sores, or decubitus ulcers in aging and immobile patient populations, increasing demand for advanced wound care dressings and devices, and a growing focus on preventive wound management protocols across hospitals and homecare settings worldwide.

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Market Size & Growth

Key growth drivers include the global surge in the elderly population a demographic highly susceptible to pressure injuries increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular conditions, growing awareness of advanced wound care options among healthcare providers, and rising investments in wound care research and development. According to Wound Management and Prevention, approximately 71% of pressure ulcers develop in patients older than 70 years, placing enormous strain on healthcare systems and driving demand for both preventive and therapeutic wound care solutions.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 2.5 million people in the United States develop pressure ulcers annually, with annual treatment costs estimated at $9.1–$11.6 billion. These figures highlight the immense economic burden of pressure ulcer management and the critical need for cost-effective, evidence-based treatment options a need that continues to catalyze innovation and market growth.

Key Market Insights

The pressure ulcers market is shaped by several critical trends and factors that stakeholders must monitor closely:

Rising prevalence of hospital-acquired pressure injuries (HAPIs): The prevalence of hospital-acquired pressure injuries is estimated at 8.5% in adult patients, according to available research, increasing pressure on healthcare facilities to adopt advanced prevention and treatment protocols.

The prevalence of hospital-acquired pressure injuries is estimated at 8.5% in adult patients, according to available research, increasing pressure on healthcare facilities to adopt advanced prevention and treatment protocols. Technological innovation in wound care: The market is witnessing growing adoption of smart mattresses, dynamic air therapy support surfaces, microclimate management systems, and AI-driven wound imaging analytics that enable real-time wound monitoring and improved clinical outcomes.

The market is witnessing growing adoption of smart mattresses, dynamic air therapy support surfaces, microclimate management systems, and AI-driven wound imaging analytics that enable real-time wound monitoring and improved clinical outcomes. Shift toward preventive wound care: Since treating pressure ulcers is significantly more expensive than preventing them, the industry is actively pivoting toward preventive care, with advanced movement monitoring systems and pressure-redistributing support surfaces gaining mainstream adoption in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Since treating pressure ulcers is significantly more expensive than preventing them, the industry is actively pivoting toward preventive care, with advanced movement monitoring systems and pressure-redistributing support surfaces gaining mainstream adoption in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Impact of COVID-19 on pressure ulcer incidence: The pandemic created a notable secondary effect on the market patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) requiring prone positioning for 12–16 hours showed elevated risk of pressure injuries, temporarily boosting demand for specialized wound care products and protocols.

The pandemic created a notable secondary effect on the market patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) requiring prone positioning for 12–16 hours showed elevated risk of pressure injuries, temporarily boosting demand for specialized wound care products and protocols. Homecare segment momentum: The homecare end-user segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by shifting patient preferences toward home-based treatment, availability of advanced homecare wound care protocols, and an aging population increasingly managing chronic conditions outside hospital settings.

The homecare end-user segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by shifting patient preferences toward home-based treatment, availability of advanced homecare wound care protocols, and an aging population increasingly managing chronic conditions outside hospital settings. Market restraints: High costs associated with advanced wound care biologics, side effects of pharmacological treatments such as nausea and blood pressure fluctuations, and limited access to specialized wound care in low and middle-income countries continue to pose challenges to market growth.

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Market Segmentation

The global pressure ulcers market is comprehensively segmented by ulcer stage/type, treatment type, and end user.

By Ulcer Stage/Type:

The stage 1 segment held the largest market share in 2021, attributed to the high incidence of stage 1 injuries and corresponding early treatment adoption. Stage 2 ulcers, however, are projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period consistent with data from the American Journal of Critical Care, which indicated a 45% incidence rate for stage 2 pressure ulcers in 2020. Stage 4 ulcers, which carry the highest treatment cost (approximately $16,618 per episode according to NICE), represent a significant revenue contributor, underscoring the economic weight of late-stage pressure injuries.

By Treatment Type:

The wound care dressings segment dominated the market in 2021, a position it is expected to retain through the forecast period, owing to their primary role in wound healing acceleration and widespread clinical adoption. The wound care devices segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, propelled by technological advancements in Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) systems, smart monitoring platforms, and dynamic support surfaces. Active wound care therapies including bioelectric bandages, collagen-based dressings with epidermal growth factors, and extracellular matrix products represent a rapidly emerging sub-segment driven by clinical efficacy and product innovation.

By End User:

Hospitals dominated the end-user segment in 2021 and are expected to maintain leadership throughout the forecast period. This is primarily due to the high adoption of advanced wound care products in hospital settings, growing institutional investments in patient safety infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies. The homecare segment is the fastest-growing end-user category, reflecting a broader shift in patient management from acute care facilities to home settings especially among the elderly population managing long-term wound care needs.

Regional Insights

The pressure ulcers market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

North America dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership position through 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high density of skilled wound care professionals, robust R&D investment in wound care innovation, and a strong presence of global market leaders. The U.S. alone accounts for approximately 2.5 million pressure ulcer cases annually, representing a major and consistent demand driver for both treatment and prevention solutions.

dominated the global market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its leadership position through 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high density of skilled wound care professionals, robust R&D investment in wound care innovation, and a strong presence of global market leaders. The U.S. alone accounts for approximately 2.5 million pressure ulcer cases annually, representing a major and consistent demand driver for both treatment and prevention solutions. Europe represents the second-largest regional market, supported by an aging population, strong public healthcare systems, and increasing government mandates to reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries. Collaborative research initiatives such as guidelines issued jointly by Örebro University, Örebro University Hospital, and Ghent University for preventing pressure ulcers in respiratory support patients are contributing to clinical standardization and improved outcomes.

represents the second-largest regional market, supported by an aging population, strong public healthcare systems, and increasing government mandates to reduce hospital-acquired pressure injuries. Collaborative research initiatives such as guidelines issued jointly by Örebro University, Örebro University Hospital, and Ghent University for preventing pressure ulcers in respiratory support patients are contributing to clinical standardization and improved outcomes. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Rapid growth is driven by rising incidence of pressure ulcers, a large and growing geriatric population (especially in China, India, and Japan), increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding access to advanced wound care products, and heightened patient awareness. The region also offers significant market opportunity due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of international wound care brands.

is projected to register the fastest regional CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. Rapid growth is driven by rising incidence of pressure ulcers, a large and growing geriatric population (especially in China, India, and Japan), increasing healthcare expenditure, expanding access to advanced wound care products, and heightened patient awareness. The region also offers significant market opportunity due to improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of international wound care brands. LAMEA is an emerging market with growing potential, driven by increasing healthcare investments, improving wound care awareness campaigns, and a rising burden of non-communicable diseases that predispose patients to pressure injuries. Challenges related to healthcare access and cost-effective product availability remain key restraints in this region.

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Key Players in the Pressure Ulcers Market

The competitive landscape of the global pressure ulcers market is moderately fragmented, with a mix of multinational corporations and regional specialty players actively competing through product innovation, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. The key players profiled in the Allied Market Research report include:

Smith & Nephew plc (UK) - Market leader with ALLEVYN foam dressings, PICO NPWT systems, and the LEAF Patient Monitoring System for pressure injury prevention

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden) - Known for its Mepilex silicone-based dressings; strong focus on clinical efficacy, sustainability, and gentle wound management

ConvaTec Group plc (UK) - Offers the AQUACEL Hydrofiber technology line and ConvaMax superabsorber dressings; significant NPWT and skin care portfolio

3M Health Care (US) - Provides a broad range of wound care solutions and dressings deployed across acute and long-term care settings

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) - A diversified medical device and wound care solutions provider with strong European market presence

Coloplast A/S (Denmark) - Focused on innovative wound care products targeting personalized patient outcomes

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. / Baxter International - Offers Centrella Smart+ bed with integrated microclimate management for pressure injury prevention

Stryker Corporation (US) - IsoAir mattress systems and pressure-redistributing support surfaces for acute and long-term care environments

Arjo AB (Sweden) - Nimbus dynamic air therapy mattresses and support surfaces for pressure ulcer prevention

Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) - Broad distribution and wound care product supply across hospital and homecare channels

Integra LifeSciences (US) - Advanced regenerative medicine and wound care solutions

Acelity L.P. Inc. (US) - Active in NPWT and advanced wound management technologies

Key Recent Industry Developments

The pressure ulcers market has witnessed a series of strategic product launches, clinical validations, and corporate activities that underscore the market's dynamic growth momentum:

April 2024 - Smith+Nephew launched RENASYS EDGE, a compact and patient-centric Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) system in the U.S., designed to address the burden of chronic wounds including pressure ulcers. The system's lightweight design supports patient mobility and reduces treatment complexity.

2025 - Smith+Nephew published new clinical evidence demonstrating the pressure injury prevention mechanism of action of its ALLEVYN COMPLETE CARE Foam Dressing, further validating evidence-based product differentiation in the competitive wound dressing space.

April 2023 - ConvaTec Group PLC completed the acquisition of 30 Technology Limited's anti-infective nitric oxide technical platform, adding novel antimicrobial wound care capabilities to its product pipeline.

August 2023 - Medela launched the Invia Integrated Dressing as part of its expanded Negative Pressure Wound Therapy portfolio, broadening treatment options for chronic wound patients.

March 2021 - Smith+Nephew released real-world study data from Spain confirming that a clinical shift to ALLEVYN LIFE Foam Dressings resulted in reduced dressing change frequency, lower weekly dressing costs, and improved patient and clinician satisfaction in community care settings.

January 2021 - Smith & Nephew acquired Osiris Therapeutics, a regenerative medicine company specializing in skin and bone substitutes, expanding its footprint in advanced wound biologics.

January 2020 - ConvaTec Group PLC introduced ConvaMax, a high-performance superabsorber wound dressing indicated for the management of highly exuding wounds including pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and leg ulcers.

November 2021 - Sanara MedTech Inc. commercially launched FORTIFY TRG Tissue Repair Graft and FORTIFY FLOWABLE Extracellular Matrix, developed in partnership with Cook Biotech Inc., expanding the active wound care portfolio for pressure ulcer management.

Analyst Review & Report Access

The Allied Market Research Pressure Ulcers Market report provides in-depth analysis across all market segments, competitive intelligence, and actionable insights for healthcare manufacturers, device companies, investors, and policymakers. The report's comprehensive scope spanning historical data, base year analysis, and forecast projections through 2031 enables stakeholders to make informed, data-driven decisions in the evolving wound care landscape.

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