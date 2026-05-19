Portable Ultrasound Scanner Market Size to Hit USD 4.1 Billion, by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The Portable ultrasound scanner market has experienced significant growth due to a rise in prevalence of cardiovascular disease, technological advancement in portable ultrasound scanners, high adoption of diagnostic ultrasound devices in obstetrics and gynecology field and rise in adoption of intraoperative ultrasound.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research has released a new report on the 'Portable Ultrasound Scanners Market by Type (Mobile Ultrasound Scanners and Handheld Ultrasound Scanners), by Application (Radiology & General Imaging, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Cardiology, Urology, Vascular and Others), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics. Diagnostic Labs Maternity Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032'. According to the report, the portable ultrasound scanners market was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The demand for Portable Ultrasound Scanners is robustly driven by Rising Prevalence of Chronic & Cardiovascular Diseases, Accelerating Adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound, Service Surge and Handheld Ultrasound as well as Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies.

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The key market drivers of portable ultrasound products investigated in the Allied Market Research are as follows:

Increasing burden of chronic diseases including cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes and musculoskeletal disorders further bolstering the need for diagnostic ultrasound imaging in hospital-based, outpatient as well as point-of-care clinical settings.

New developments in design of handheld ultrasound scanners such as mobile imaging-optimized by AI, wireless connectivity, cloud image storage and ultra-miniaturized transducer technology are providing console level imaging performance with pocket-size & battery-powered devices.

Increasing uptake of intraoperative ultrasound by surgeons from diverse disciplines including abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, vascular and orthopedic surgery when on-the-spot imaging optimizes safety, precision and efficiency

Portable ultrasound coverage of the OB/GYN clinical workflow for point-of-care pregnancy monitoring, fetal assessment and gynecological diagnosis ranging from hospital labor wards into rural maternal health clinics.

Increase in demand from emerging economies as expanding healthcare infrastructure, government-supported maternal health programs and a greater awareness of the benefits provided by diagnostics is stimulating first-time uptake of portable ultrasound imaging within previously underserved, clinical environments.

The COVID-19 pandemic demand for portable ultrasound particularly for lung assessment and as a bedside monitoring tool but also COVID-19 disease progression without the need to transport potentially infected patients has raised permanent clinical awareness of portable ultrasound capabilities whilst accelerating its application in critical care emergency medicine protocols around the world.

Key Market Insights: Transformative Trends Shaping the Portable Ultrasound Industry

POCUS: The Point of Care Ultrasound (POCUS) Revolution POAC are poised to be the most disruptive trend in portable ultrasound scanners market, as they emphasize immediate bedside ultrasound by the treating clinician at the point of care instead of referring patients for tests exclusively to a radiology department. POCUS is now integrated into workflow almost universally in emergency medicine, critical care, anesthesia, internal medicine and primary care due to compelling evidence that bedside imaging performed at the moment needed more quickly influences clinical decisions while improving diagnostic accuracy and procedural safety. POCUS has established itself as a long-term structural demand driver for portable and handheld ultrasound that is becoming increasingly mainstream.

AI-Enabled Imaging Intelligence: The capabilities of portable ultrasound scanner are also radically changing under the impact of artificial intelligence. More advanced ultrasound interpretation with AI driven automatic image optimization, automated cardiac function measurement, AI guided probe positioning guidance and clinical decision support is now within the reach of non-specialist clinicians expanding the potential user market well beyond trained sonographers & radiologists. This transformative movement is seen in a similar fashion with AI-enabled Vscan Air platform from GE HealthCare and the iQ+ with Butterfly Blueprint AI guidance system from Butterfly Network. Both companies are changing point-of-care ultrasound delivery.

Broader Maternal & Reproductive Health Use Cases: Global maternal health initiatives such as antenatal care guidelines from the WHO mandating ultrasound screening of all pregnant women, backed by funding to increase access to ultrasonography in low-resource settings across Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Latin America are creating enormous demand for portable solutions. Clinical and humanitarian market drivers include the growing role of portable ultrasound for detection of high risk pregnancies, monitoring fetal development, and guiding obstetric emergencies.

Portable Ultrasound Scanner Market Segmentation

The mobile ultrasound segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the mobile ultrasound segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue, owing to high adoption of mobile ultrasound devices. However, the handheld ultrasound scanners segment is expected to register the fastest growth of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the ability of handheld ultrasound scanners to diagnose a wide range of diseases.

The radiology/general imaging segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on applications, the radiology/general imaging segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the portable ultrasound scanner market revenue and is estimated to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. This is attributed to the high adoption of portable ultrasound scanners for diagnosis of patients in hospitals and clinics. The same segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032.

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Regional Insights: North America Dominance, Asia-Pacific Fastest growing

North America (Dominant Market Leader > 33% of Global Revenue in 2022): North America held the highest portable ultrasound scanners market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of global market revenue and is expected to maintain its dominant regional position throughout the forecast period. This leadership reflects the region's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases the CDC estimates heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., responsible for approximately 695,000 annual deaths which generates sustained demand for portable cardiac ultrasound devices in emergency departments, catheterization laboratories, and cardiac care units. The U.S. healthcare system's advanced medical infrastructure, high per-capita diagnostic imaging expenditure, robust reimbursement frameworks for ultrasound procedures, and the presence of leading portable ultrasound technology companies including GE HealthCare, Fujifilm SonoSite, and Butterfly Network collectively sustain North America's regional leadership. In Q1 2025, GE HealthCare secured a multi-year contract with NHS England the UK's national health service to supply portable ultrasound devices, signaling the region's continued momentum in institutional procurement programs.

Europe (High-Value, Technology-Driven Market): Europe is the second-largest regional contributor to the portable ultrasound scanners market. Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain represent the primary national markets, driven by advanced healthcare systems with high adoption rates for innovative diagnostic technologies and strong clinical training programs in point-of-care ultrasound. The EU's robust regulatory oversight through the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) framework ensures high device quality standards, reinforcing clinician and institutional confidence in portable ultrasound platforms. Growing demand for portable ultrasound in rural and community healthcare settings across Eastern Europe where access to fixed imaging infrastructure remains limited represents an important incremental growth opportunity within the broader European market.

Asia-Pacific (Fastest Growing Region - CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032): Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the highest portable ultrasound scanners market CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period making it the most dynamic regional growth opportunity globally. The region's growth is driven by a large and rapidly growing patient population, rising incidence of chronic diseases across China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, and expanding healthcare infrastructure investment in both public and private healthcare sectors. China represents the region's largest and most strategically important national market, with a domestic portable ultrasound manufacturing ecosystem anchored by Mindray Medical International one of the world's leading portable ultrasound manufacturers competing actively with international brands across all price points. India's national maternal health programs and expanding corporate hospital networks are significant demand drivers for portable OB/GYN ultrasound. Japan and South Korea are sophisticated technology markets with high adoption rates for premium handheld and AI-enabled portable ultrasound platforms. In April 2025, Philips launched the Elevate Platform upgrade on its EPIQ Elite ultrasound imaging platform in India signaling the global manufacturers' active investment in capturing Asia-Pacific market share.

LAMEA (Emerging Opportunity Region): Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa represent developing but strategically important portable ultrasound market opportunities. Brazil and Mexico are the primary Latin American markets, with expanding private hospital networks and government maternal health programs driving demand. Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing heavily in advanced medical imaging infrastructure as part of healthcare transformation agendas. Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia represent enormous long-term market development opportunities, where portable ultrasound devices serve as the most accessible and practical diagnostic imaging tool for maternal health, infectious disease assessment, and general clinical care in resource-limited settings.

Leading Market Players:

Fujifilm Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Zimmer Medizinsysteme Gmbh

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Butterfly Network

Hitachi, Ltd.

Iljin Group

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Key Recent Industry Developments

April 2025 - GE HealthCare Wins NHS England Multi-Year Agreement for Portable Ultrasound Deployment: GE HealthCare won a landmark multi-year institutional supply agreement with NHS England to deliver portable ultrasound devices for use across NHS hospitals and community health settings across the United Kingdom. This contract is one of the largest portable ultrasound procurement commitments for GE HealthCare since its merger in the European market and further strengthens their competitive ICE™ lead position for hospital-grade portable ultrasound across Europe.

April, 2025 - Royal Philips Introduces Elevate Platform on EPIQ Elite Ultrasound in India: Royal Philips announced it has launched Elevate Platform, an upgrade to its advanced image acquisition and analysis platform which provides the latest generation of advanced imaging capabilities including AI-assisted cardiac analysis--and tools for enhanced workflow automation and connectivity features amongst one of the fastest growing portable ultrasound markets in Asia-Pacific. The India launch is a critical strategic priority for Philips, strategically as the company actively invests in the region's rapidly growing demand for premium ultrasound solutions, said Joseph C. Frassica, chief executive officer (CEO) of Philips head of ultrasound business.

July 2025 - Konica Minolta Unveils the PocketPro H2 Handheld Ultrasound System: Konica Minolta Healthcare launched the PocketPro H2, a handheld ultrasound device designed specifically for musculoskeletal assessment and needle guidance as well as vascular access procedures. The wireless unit supplies up to 90 minutes of continuous scanning on a single charge, incorporates an ergonomic design, and remains compatible with both iOS and Android mobile devices enabling clinicians throughout orthopedics, rheumatology, pain management, and vascular medicine to perform advanced point-of-care ultrasound in an extremely portable footprint.

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