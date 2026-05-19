Overhead Cranes Market is Expected to be Valued at $76 Billion by 2032; All-in-One Solution: Rising Applications of Overhead Crane in Manufacturing and Heavy Industries

Analog Integrated Circuits Market registered a CAGR of 4.8%. Rise in Industrial Automation, Expansion of Infrastructure and Adoption of Industry 4.0 Drives the Growth of Global Overhead Cranes Market

WILMINGTON, Del., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, 'Overhead Cranes Market by Type (Single Girder and Double Girder), Business Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket), and End-user Industry (Automotive, Metal & Mining, Manufacturing, Construction, Utilities, Shipyards, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032,' the global overhead cranes market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2023.

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Report Quick-Reference Data

Report Title Overhead Cranes Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 to 2032 Market Size By 2032 USD 7.6 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.8 % Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Report Pages 192 By END-USER INDUSTRY Automotive

Metal and mining

Manufacturing

Construction

Utilities

Shipyards

Others By TYPE Double girder

Single girder By BUSINESS TYPE Original equipment manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket Regions North America | Europe | Asia-Pacific | LAMEA

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Market Size & Growth

The global overhead cranes market is in a relentlessly expanding mode driven by demand and is supported by increasing industrialization across developing economies, augmented government investments in infrastructure, and the widespread proliferation of Industry 4.0 technologies. Overhead cranes (or bridge/industrial cranes) are one of the most ubiquitous material handling systems utilized in manufacturing plants, automotive assembly lines, shipyards, steel mills, aerospace factories and logistics warehouses across the globe.

With a market value of $5 billion in 2023, the global receptors & ion channels assay market is anticipated to increase to $7.6 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast years ranging from 2024–2032. The reason behind this growth is the increasing adoption of automated and precise material handling, which are rooted in Industry 4.0 that calls for improved global manufacturing capacity and smarter factories.

Total investments in overhead crane automation was unprecedented in 2024 amounting to global investments for smart lifting systems of more than $6.5 billion, with Asia-Pacific had a leading share at over 52% of total investment. Approximately 68% of new installations include semi-automation or digital load monitoring, indicating a rapid progression for the market from mechanical workhorses to IoT-integrated, data-driven industrial assets.

Key Market Insights

Multiple macro and technology trends are changing the competitive landscape of overhead cranes in many ways:

Support of Industry 4.0 & IoT Connection: On average, 42% of all new overhead cranes systems installed in 2024 are equipped with remote control features dedicated to IoT-ready baked-in load monitoring, predictive maintenance software integration. These intelligent systems provide total cost-of-ownership benefits reducing unplanned downtime by as much as 28% and increasing component lifecycles by an average of 15%.

AI & Predictive Maintenance - The best manufacturers are coupling AI and machine learning to diagnose problems before they happen. Konecranes' CraneBrain™ and Demag's Smart Functions suite provide real-time load optimization, anomaly detections, safety and operational up time for high throughput industrial environments.

Growth in Sustainable & Energy Efficient cranes: Nearly 50% of the new products were energy-efficient cranes and this trend is likely to sustain into 2024. As manufacturers adapt to stricter environmental regulations and corporate sustainability mandates, regenerative braking technologies and electric-powered models are becoming more desirable.

Global demand for automated overhead cranes in e-commerce logistics hubs was up by 19% in 2024, indicating the rapid growth of crane usage in non-traditional areas such as retail fulfillment centers, cold-chain warehouses, and automated distribution facilities.

Employee Safety and Compliance: New Enforcements of Industrial Standards 2 standards 2023 have been affecting crane modernization and replace cycles in North America and Europe, establishing continuous growth for new systems that offer compliance and advanced options.

Scalable & Modular Designs: Agile manufacturers are increasingly adopting modular crane architectures, allowing businesses to quickly reconfigure lifting capacity and span without replacing the whole system — a multi-fold advantage for rapidly evolving production environments adapting to new product lines or major outputs in less time.

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Market Segmentation

Overhead Cranes: Market Segmentation The overhead cranes market can be segmented by type, business type and end-user industry.

By Type

Based on cranes type, it is segregated into single girder and double girder. In 2023, the single girder segment accounted for the largest portion of revenue owing to its use in confined spaces and relatively low load applications, coupled with a large number of OEMs and aftermarket services catering to SMEs. The double girder segment is preferred over single girder segment as they can accommodate heavier loads and spanning distance which makes it the choice for heavy duty operations in industries like automotive, aerospace, and steel manufacturing resulting in higher cost per unit installed.

By Business Type

Market have been categorized into two segments which includes Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) & Aftermarket (Aftersales) segment. Based on the End-Use, the OEM segment accounted for the largest share in 2023 as OEMs play a crucial role in providing custom-made, high-quality crane systems that are designed to meet specific industrial needs. The aftersales segment including maintenance, repair, spare parts and digital upgrade services is expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to the increasing installed base and demand for lifecycle management services and digital retrofitting of legacy crane fleets.

By End-User Industry

The market is categorized into automotive, metal & mining, manufacturing construction utilities shipyards and other In 2023, the manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share as overhead cranes are an important on-site material flow equipment which are employed to transport heavy materials, components and finished goods throughout automotive, electronics and consumer goods production facilities. The metal & mining and shipyards verticals are projected to account for substantial revenue share over the course of the forecast period, owing to continuous demand from steel processing and port infrastructure for heavy-lift solutions. Global construction investment cycles are driving demand in the construction sector, especially in developing economies within Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America.

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Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific

Region, Asia-Pacific led the global overhead cranes market with the highest segment share in 2023 and is expected to dominate the overall market throughout forecast period. The highest market share in the region is attributed to China due its fully developed manufacturing infrastructure, leading position in steel production and fast-growing automotive industry. As the major contributing markets include India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam and Bangladesh due to their ever-increasing investment in manufacturing infrastructure and infrastructure development projects. Approximately $2.1B was awarded to the region in 2024, indicative of the immense scale of industrial activity and cranes volume across its manufacturing corridors and port expansions.

North America

North America is one of the technologically farthest and most regulation driven markets for overhead cranes, with the U.S. having the largest regional demand share. Automotive re-shoring activity, particularly EV battery gigafactory construction located in the Midwest and South region, expansion of inland ports, and aerospace assembly line modernization are driving the market. Approximately 28% of North America's investment will be in retrofitting enabled legacy crane fleets with IoT sensors and automated controls. The U.S. overhead cranes market was valued at around USD 1.03 billion in the year 2024.

Europe

Europe represents a developed and driven market by innovation, particularly dominated with development high precision crane technology and sustainability efforts led by Germany, France, the United Kingdom. Germany and Finland are home to smart crane manufacturers that are most active in the region and making large investments into AI-enabled safety, energy stretch drive systems, and modular crane architectures. Replacement cycles are driven by stringent EU safety and environmental standards, leading to persistent demand for next-generation overhead crane systems.

But they are different from LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Emerging and project-driven growth opportunities characterized the overhead cranes market in the LAMEA region. The growth of Latin America is expected to be very high, over the forecast period with growing infrastructure and industrial sectors. Mega-projects under Saudi Arabia and UAE's Vision 2030 are raising demand for heavy-lift crane solutions in the Middle East in construction, oil & gas and port development. Further aiding the market growth is Africa's mining activities and slow industrial hub formation.

Key Players

The global overhead cranes market is characterized by a mixture of global and regional players. Some of the leading players profiled in the brand-new Allied Market Research report are:

ABUS Kransysteme GmbH

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)

EMH, Inc.

GH Cranes & Components

Gorbel Cranes

Kito Corporation

Konecranes Plc

Ralf Teichmann GmbH

Our Company name is: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd (hereinafter)

Weihua Group

It has also established itself in Konecranes, an 80-year-old company with global market share of approximately 16–18%, which has installed more than 320,000 units around the world. Demag holds approximately 14% share and has a real presence in Europe and North America. The players have adopted the different strategies like new product launches, geographic expansion in both developed and developing regions, strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position, acquisitions & mergers and investing heavily in R&D.

Key Recent Industry Developments

August 2024 - Konecranes presented the X-series industrial crane that replaces its successful CXT model. Compact size, potential lifting capacities of 20 tons, wireless upgrades, ergonomic radio controls and even low headroom hoists make the X-series designed for efficient industrial lifts with minimum ecological footprint.

Third Quarter 2024 - Demag introduced a new generation of energy efficient overhead cranes with IoT integration capabilities for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Demag also brings energy savings to overhead cranes with a hybrid power innovation that uses smaller electric motors in high-duty cycle applications and generates 22% energy consumption reduction associated with various sustainability mandates directly from industry.

2024 - Konecranes Niklas' New AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance Platform More Than 50,000 Connected Cranes Now Allowing Condition-Based Servicing While Helping Customers in Manufacturing to Minimize Unplanned Downtime by 70% for Fleet of Cranes and Other Lifting Equipment Powered by Artificial Intelligence

Q2 2024 - Kito Corporation entered a strategic partnership with Siemens to co-develop new generation of intelligent automation solutions for overhead cranes that combine advanced digital controls and Industry 4.0 digitalization technologies for smart factory environments.

Q4 2023 - Street Crane Company has been awarded a contract to provide overhead cranes for an ultra-modern logistics hub currently being built in the UK. The project highlights the increasingly important role of Class E overhead cranes in the rapidly expanding e-commerce and distribution sector.

Q1 2025 - Konecranes kicked off the new era in crane technologies with a €50 million investment for an R&D center in Finland devoted to next-gen overhead crane tech including advanced automation, sustainability-focused drive systems and AI-powered safety solutions which prove long-term commitment to technological supremacy.

Q1 2025 - Demag won a multi-million-euro contract to provide overhead cranes for a new vehicle manufacturing plant in France, sustaining high demand from the automotive sector for precision, heavy-lift solutions as European auto production is retuned to meet EV needs.

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