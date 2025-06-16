Pressure Switches Market Size to Reach $2.03 Billion by 2031, Experiences by Growth Owing to Rising Adoption of Smart Factories and Industrial Automation

NEW YORK, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global pressure switches market is observing significant growth owing to the growth of industrial automation and Industry 4.0 and the expansion of smart factories.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the pressure switches market comprises a vast array of type, pressure range, application, end-users, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

To explore the valuable insights in the Pressure Switches Market report, you can easily download a sample PDF of the report – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012403/

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The Pressure Switches Market was valued at US$ 1.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 2.03 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% during 2025–2031.



Market Dynamics and Insights: The increasing deployment of smart factories and Industry 4.0 technologies is emerging as a major driver for the global pressure switches market. A notable example highlighting this trend is the contract awarded on 21 August 2024 to SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services across energy and communications sectors, by SEW-Eurodrive. The project involves the implementation of a state-of-the-art data network and fire alarm system in a newly constructed smart factory covering more than 60,000 square meters. This large-scale investment reflects the accelerating transition towards automated, interconnected industrial environments that rely heavily on intelligent control systems for real-time monitoring, operational safety, and process optimization. In such advanced manufacturing ecosystems, pressure switches play a critical role by providing precise pressure monitoring and enabling responsive control mechanisms to prevent equipment failure, ensure process stability, and meet stringent safety standards. As factories become increasingly digitalized, the need for reliable and efficient pressure management systems becomes more pronounced, thereby driving demand for high-performance pressure switches. Additionally, the integration of these switches into IoT-enabled platforms enhances predictive maintenance capabilities and data-driven decision-making, further boosting their relevance. The SPIE-SEW-Eurodrive partnership exemplifies how the evolving infrastructure of smart manufacturing directly correlates with the growing need for sophisticated sensing and control technologies such as pressure switches, positioning them as indispensable components in the modern industrial landscape.



Regional Insights: SICUREZZA 2023, one of Europe's most prominent biennial international exhibitions focused on security and fire protection solutions, presented a significant opportunity for the European pressure switches market. Held at Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy , from 15–17 November, the event brought together key industry players, innovators, and stakeholders, offering a comprehensive platform to showcase and explore cutting-edge technologies. With its emphasis on safeguarding people, assets, and urban infrastructure, SICUREZZA 2023 highlighted the growing demand for advanced, reliable safety systems. In this area, pressure switches play a vital role by enabling precise control and monitoring in fire suppression, HVAC, and industrial automation systems. As the event unveiled key market trends and innovative solutions, it provided manufacturers and suppliers of pressure switches an ideal environment to network, forge partnerships, and position themselves at the forefront of emerging safety and security technologies in Europe . This exposure not only helped drive market awareness but also opened doors to new business opportunities across sectors increasingly focused on integrated safety systems.



Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the pressure switches market with the highest market share in 2024.

For Detailed Pressure Switches Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/pressure-switches-market

Market Segmentation

In terms of type, the pressure switches market is segmented into electromechanical and solid-state.

Based on pressure range, the market is divided into Below 100 Bar, 100-300 Bar, and Above 300 Bar.

In terms of application, the pressure switches market is segmented into HVAC, monitoring and control, safety and alarm systems, and hydraulic and pneumatic.

In terms of end-users, the market is segmented into automotive and transportation, process and manufacturing, and commercial.

The pressure switches market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the pressure switches market include ABB Ltd, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss A/S, Barksdale Inc., Cleveland Controls, Eaton , Baumer Holding AG, Schneider Electric, and SMC Corporation, among others.





, Baumer Holding AG, Schneider Electric, and SMC Corporation, among others. Trending Topics: Smart and IoT-Enabled Pressure Switches and Miniaturization and Compact Designs, among others

Stay Updated on The Latest Pressure Switches Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012403

Global Headlines on the Pressure Switches Market

"Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, announced today that it is planning to invest over $700 million in its U.S. operations through 2027. The company's investments support the country's focus on bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure to power AI growth, boost domestic manufacturing, and strengthen energy security. The announcement comes as rising regional demand grows across data centers, utilities, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure segments."





in its U.S. operations through 2027. The company's investments support the country's focus on bolstering the nation's energy infrastructure to power AI growth, boost domestic manufacturing, and strengthen energy security. The announcement comes as rising regional demand grows across data centers, utilities, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure segments." "Building Automation Products, Inc. (BAPI) has announced the launch of its new ZPM Standard Accuracy Pressure Sensor, featuring ±1% accuracy and housed within a durable BAPI-Box enclosure. The company highlights the sensor's robust design and innovative features, emphasizing its quick and easy installation process. Additionally, the sensor offers field-selectable outputs and adjustable ranges that can be configured without the need to power the device."

Conclusion

Pressure switches are electromechanical devices designed to monitor fluid or gas pressure levels and activate or deactivate a circuit when a preset pressure threshold is reached. They are commonly used in a wide range of applications, including industrial automation, HVAC systems, fire suppression, water treatment, oil & gas, and manufacturing processes, where precise pressure control is critical for safety, efficiency, and operational reliability. The global pressure switches market is being driven by several key factors, including the rapid expansion of industrial automation and smart manufacturing under Industry 4.0, which demands accurate and responsive pressure monitoring systems. The growing emphasis on workplace safety and strict regulatory requirements in sectors such as chemicals, energy, and pharmaceuticals is also fueling adoption. Additionally, the rising integration of pressure switches with IoT-enabled platforms and PLC/SCADA systems is enhancing remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and system optimization. The development of smart cities and infrastructure projects further increases the need for advanced pressure control in utilities and public safety systems. Moreover, demand for compact, durable, and energy-efficient pressure switches suitable for harsh environments is increasing across sectors such as marine, mining, and aerospace. These trends collectively underscore the growing importance of pressure switches in modern industrial and safety-critical environments.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, pressure switch manufacturers, and end-users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Purchase Premium Copy of Global Pressure Switches Market Size and Growth Report (2025-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012403/

Trending Related Reports:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/kvm-switches-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/light-control-switches-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/intelligent-power-switches-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/military-ethernet-switches-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/toggle-switches-market

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/tactile-switches-market

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/pressure-switches-market

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5372068/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg