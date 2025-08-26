Pressure Sensor Market worth $17.70 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The pressure sensor market is projected to reach USD 17.70 billion by 2030 from USD 13.07 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The advancement of Industry 4.0 has become a pivotal driver for the demand for advanced pressure monitoring solutions across industrial environments. As manufacturing shifts toward smart, interconnected systems through the integration of cyber-physical infrastructure, real-time monitoring and optimization have become essential. Industry 4.0 emphasizes the use of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, augmented reality, and autonomous robotics to create intelligent production ecosystems. These technologies demand high-performance pressure sensors that deliver accurate, real-time data critical for optimizing processes, enhancing energy efficiency, ensuring worker safety, and minimizing machine downtime. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the World Robotics 2024 report recorded 4.28 million operational industrial robots globally in 2024, a 10% Y-o-Y growth, with Asia leading the adoption. This surge in automation underlines the increasing reliance on sensors for process intelligence. Pressure sensors are vital in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, where real-time pressure feedback is required for maintaining system integrity and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 13.07 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 17.70 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By connectivity, sensing method, sensing type, pressure range, end use, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Shrinking profit margins of manufacturers with declining prices, increasing competition, and commoditization of technology Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for advanced pressure sensors in consumer electronics industry Key Market Drivers Booming automotive sector

Pressure sensors have become indispensable in the digital transformation journey by enabling predictive maintenance, reducing risks of equipment failure, and supporting consistent quality control. As digitalization deepens, their role in industrial performance optimization will only become more prominent.

The growing integration of pressure sensors into consumer electronics creates substantial growth opportunities for the pressure sensor market. These sensors enhance performance, energy efficiency, and user experience across devices such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, home appliances, HVAC systems, and personal computers. By converting mechanical pressure into electrical signals, they enable real-time monitoring and precise control of gases and liquids, contributing to smarter and more responsive device operations. For instance, pressure sensors in washing machines monitor water levels to optimize detergent usage, while in vacuum cleaners, they help manage air pressure for improved suction efficiency. In air conditioners, they regulate airflow and refrigerant pressure to ensure effective cooling. The surge in demand for compact, power-efficient, and multi-functional consumer devices also accelerates the need for miniaturized, high-accuracy pressure sensors.

Wired sensors segment contributed to a significant share of the pressure sensor market in 2024.

The wired sensors segment held a significant share in the pressure sensor market in 2024 due to its widespread adoption in industrial, automotive, and medical applications where reliability, accuracy, and uninterrupted data transmission are critical. Wired pressure sensors are preferred in mission-critical environments where electromagnetic interference (EMI), high temperatures, and hazardous conditions demand stable, interference-free signal transmission. In process industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing, wired sensors are commonly used in pipeline monitoring, fluid control systems, and pressure regulation due to their robust construction and long-term durability. In automotive applications, wired sensors are integrated into engine control systems, braking mechanisms, and HVAC systems, offering real-time and precise pressure monitoring. In the medical sector, wired pressure sensors are vital in-patient monitoring equipment, such as ventilators and infusion pumps, where continuous and error-free data flow is essential for patient safety. The cost-effectiveness of wired configurations and ease of integration into existing legacy systems further boost their adoption. Additionally, industries prioritizing real-time control, fail-safe operation, and low latency continue to favor wired pressure sensors over wireless alternatives. These factors contributed to the dominance of the wired sensor segment in the pressure sensor market in 2024.

Medical segment is projected to capture a significant CAGR in the pressure sensor market during forecast period.

The medical segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the pressure sensor market during the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for accurate, compact, and reliable pressure sensors in various medical devices. With the rising incidence of chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, the need for continuous patient monitoring has surged, creating significant opportunities for sensor integration. Pressure sensors are crucial in ventilators, infusion pumps, dialysis machines, catheters, and minimally invasive diagnostic tools, where they monitor and regulate pressure levels to ensure patient safety and treatment efficacy. The growing trend toward home-based healthcare and telemedicine also propels the demand for portable and wearable medical devices equipped with miniature pressure sensors that offer real-time data transmission and remote diagnostics. Furthermore, aging populations in major markets, such as the US, Japan, and Western Europe, are increasing the demand for long-term health monitoring solutions. Technological advancements in Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) sensors have enabled high precision, low power consumption, and miniaturization, making them ideal for modern medical applications. Additionally, regulatory emphasis on improving healthcare outcomes and device performance standards drives manufacturers to adopt advanced pressure sensing technologies, supporting the medical segment's growth trajectory during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the pressure sensor market between 2025 and 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR in the pressure sensor industry between 2025 and 2030, primarily due to rapid industrialization, expanding automotive production, and increasing investments in consumer electronics and healthcare infrastructure across countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan. The manufacturing sector is undergoing a transformation driven by automation, smart factories, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices, where pressure sensors are critical in monitoring and optimizing machinery performance. The automotive industry, particularly in China and India, is experiencing strong demand for internal combustion engine vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), which require various pressure sensors for applications such as battery management, braking systems, and engine control. Moreover, the consumer electronics boom in Asia Pacific, led by high smartphone penetration and the growth of smart home ecosystems, fuels the need for miniaturized pressure sensors in devices such as smartphones, wearables, and appliances. Additionally, government initiatives to improve healthcare access and local medical device manufacturing prompt the adoption of pressure sensors in diagnostic and monitoring equipment. The large manufacturing base, technological adoption, and supportive government policies make it the fastest-growing region for pressure sensors over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the global pressure sensor companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), ABB (Switzerland), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Amphenol Corporation (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Sensata Technologies, Inc. (US), TT Electronics (UK), Rockwell Automation (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands).

