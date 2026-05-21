Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market worth $16.99 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based), Chemistry (Acrylic PSA, Silicone PSA), Application (Tapes, Labels), End-use Industry (Packaging, Medical & Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', the pressure sensitive adhesives market size is estimated to be USD 14.60 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 16.99 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.09% between 2026 and 2031.

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Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 14.60 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.99 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 3.09%

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Trends & Insights:

A key factor driving the pressure sensitive adhesives market is the growing emphasis on enhancing product performance and reducing costs during the assembly and processing stages across the packaging, automotive, electronics, and healthcare industries. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting PSAs as they offer fast, clean, and reliable bonding even without the use of heat, water, or solvents, thus supporting high-speed production and design flexibility. The continuous use of lightweight materials and compact component designs has further increased the reliance on PSAs to provide durable and consistent adhesion. Moreover, end users are forced to use advanced PSA formulations for stable performance due to the variation in substrate surfaces and operating conditions, which, in turn, fuels the demand in developed and emerging markets.

By region, Europe is estimated to account for a 21.8% share of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2026.

By technology, the hot-melt segment is projected to witness a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

By application, the labels segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period.

By chemistry, the acrylic PSA segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.56% during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the packaging segment is estimated to account for a 58.3% share of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2026.

Major market players have adopted organic and inorganic strategies, including partnerships and investments. The major players are H.B. Fuller Company (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US)

Major Startups/SMEs are Toyo Ink America, LLC, Pidilite Industries, Mapei S.p.A., Helmitin Adhesives, Jesons Industries Limited, Jowat SE, Adhesives Research, Inc., Cattie Adhesives, Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products Co., Ltd., Advance Polymer Products, Easter Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd., Nan Pao Resins Chemical Group, Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, Dyna-Tech Adhesives, Inc., Drytac Corporation

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Pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) play a vital role across packaging, automotive, electronics, healthcare, and construction industries by providing strong bonding performance, durability, and ease of application. These adhesives enable manufacturers to improve production efficiency by eliminating the need for mechanical fasteners, heat, or water during application processes. In addition, PSAs support lightweight product designs and enhance aesthetic appeal in applications such as labels, tapes, films, and graphic materials. The growing demand for high-performance and sustainable adhesive solutions has encouraged manufacturers to develop advanced low-VOC and recyclable PSA formulations. As industries continue to focus on operational efficiency, product safety, and sustainable manufacturing practices, the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives is expected to grow steadily across global markets.

'By chemistry, acrylic PSA segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period'

By chemistry, the demand for acrylic pressure-sensitive adhesives is projected to grow at the fastest pace due to their excellent weather resistance, UV stability, transparency, and long-term bonding performance. These adhesives are increasingly preferred in automotive, electronics, graphics, medical, and high-performance industrial applications where durability and reliability are critical. In addition, the rising adoption of water-based acrylic PSA formulations to meet environmental regulations and sustainability goals is further driving demand for acrylic-based adhesive technologies across global industries.

'By technology, hot-melt segment to witness fastest growth during forecast period'

By technology, the market for hot-melt pressure-sensitive adhesives (PSAs) is expected to register the fastest growth due to their rapid bonding capability, solvent-free composition, and high production efficiency. These adhesives are increasingly used in packaging, hygiene products, woodworking, and labelling applications where fast processing speeds and strong adhesion are essential. The growing demand for energy-efficient manufacturing processes and sustainable adhesive technologies is encouraging industries to adopt hot-melt PSA solutions, particularly in high-volume industrial operations and automated production environments.

'By application, labels segment to exhibit highest growth rate during forecast period'

By application, the labels segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the pressure-sensitive adhesives market due to rising demand from food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and consumer goods industries. Increasing product traceability requirements, barcode labelling, and branding activities are driving the adoption of advanced pressure-sensitive label solutions. Furthermore, the rapid growth of e-commerce and shipping activities has significantly increased the need for durable and high-quality labels capable of withstanding varying environmental and transportation conditions.

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'By end-use industry, medical & healthcare segment to witness highest CAGR during forecast period'

By end-use industry, the medical & healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, owing to the increasing use of pressure-sensitive adhesives in wound care products, surgical tapes, wearable medical devices, transdermal drug delivery systems, and diagnostic applications. Rising healthcare expenditure, aging populations, and growing demand for patient-friendly medical products are accelerating the adoption of specialized PSAs with skin-friendly and hypoallergenic properties. Additionally, advancements in wearable health monitoring technologies are creating new growth opportunities for medical-grade pressure-sensitive adhesives.

'By region, South America to exhibit second-fastest growth rate in pressure sensitive adhesives market during forecast period'

South America is witnessing significant growth in the pressure sensitive adhesives market due to the expanding packaging, healthcare, and consumer goods industries across countries such as Brazil and Argentina. Increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the growing penetration of organized retail and e-commerce platforms are accelerating demand for packaged products and labelling solutions. Additionally, investments in industrial manufacturing and infrastructure development are further supporting PSA consumption in tapes, graphics, and specialty applications throughout the region.

Key Players

The key players profiled in the report include H.B. Fuller Company (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Arkema S.A. (France), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Scapa Group PLC (UK), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and Illinois Tool Works Inc. (US).

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