High Throughput Screening Market worth $45.90 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the High Throughput Screening Market is projected to grow from about USD 27.66 billion in 2026 to USD 45.90 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.7%.

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High Throughput Screening Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 27.66 billion

USD 27.66 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 45.90 billion

USD 45.90 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 10.7%

High Throughput Screening Market Trends & Insights:

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest share of ~85.0% of the market in 2025.

By product type, the reagents, kits, and consumables segment dominated the market, with a share of ~61.0% in 2025.

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of ~43.0% of the market in 2025.

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The high-throughput screening (HTS) market is expected to grow steadily due to increasing drug discovery activity, rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D spending, and the growing need to screen large compound, gene, and cell libraries more efficiently. HTS platforms are now widely used in early-stage discovery to identify promising hits, validate targets, and reduce lead identification time. The adoption of automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, high-content imaging, label-free detection, and data analysis software has improved screening speed, reproducibility, and throughput. In addition, the growing use of cell-based assays, 3D cell models, organoids, and phenotypic screening is helping researchers generate more biologically relevant data. These factors support the broader adoption of HTS across pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, CROs, academic institutes, and research laboratories.

By service type, the primary screening services segment accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2025.

By service type, the high-throughput screening (HTS) market is divided into assay development & optimization services, compound library management services, primary screening services, secondary screening & hit confirmation services, hit validation & characterization services, data analysis & informatics services, and other services. In 2025, primary screening services held the largest share of the high-throughput screening (HTS) services market, as they form the core outsourced activity in early-stage drug discovery. These services are widely used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to rapidly and cost-effectively screen large compound, gene, or cell libraries using automated platforms, microplate-based assays, and advanced detection systems.

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By end user, the CROs & CDMOs segment is estimated to register the fastest growth in the global high-throughput screening (HTS) products market during the forecast period of 2026–2031.

The high-throughput screening (HTS) products market is divided into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CDMOs, academic & research institutes, and other end users. During the forecast period, CROs & CDMOs are expected to grow at the fastest growth rate, supported by the rising outsourcing of early-stage drug discovery, assay development, screening, and hit identification activities. Many emerging biotechnology firms and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies prefer outsourcing HTS workflows to reduce capital expenditure and access specialized automation, compound libraries, assay platforms, and data analysis capabilities. This trend is increasing product demand among CROs, including microplate readers, liquid handling systems, assay kits, reagents, consumables, and screening software.

North America accounted for the largest share of the high-throughput screening (HTS) market in 2025.

The high-throughput screening (HTS) market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global high-throughput screening (HTS) market, supported by strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D activity, advanced laboratory infrastructure, and the presence of leading life science tools companies and CROs. The US remains the major contributor due to its large base of drug discovery companies, academic research centers, government-funded laboratories, and contract research organizations. High adoption of automated liquid handling systems, microplate readers, high-content screening platforms, label-free technologies, and AI-enabled data analysis tools further strengthens the region's leadership in the HTS market.

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Top Companies in High Throughput Screening Market:

The Top Companies in High Throughput Screening Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Revvity, Inc. (US), Tecan Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and Corning Incorporated (US), among others.

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