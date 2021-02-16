Preparative And Process Chromatography Market Size Worth $17.26 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global preparative and process chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 17.26 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.65% from 2021 to 2028. High demand for monoclonal antibodies, coupled with the growing adoption of preparative chromatographic techniques in the bioprocessing industry, is anticipated to boost the revenue growth in the market over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product, process chromatography accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to the growing research activities and adoption of automated systems in the field of biopharmaceuticals

On the basis of type, the liquid chromatographic segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the high demand for preparative HPLC in the therapeutic development process

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest share in 2020 owing to increasing application in drug safety assessment as an analytical tool for qualitative and quantitative analysis

North America dominated the market in 2020 owing to increasing investments in the development of new resin for the isolation and purification of vaccines. Extensive COVID-19 vaccine development efforts in the region have spurred the market growth as the process significantly relies on the use of chromatography for the characterization

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The growing biopharmaceutical sector in the region has increased the demand for antibodies and resins. Extensive R&D activities in the Asian pharmaceutical market result in the growing demand for chromatography products

Moreover, an increase in the number of R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is driving the adoption of liquid chromatographic techniques in downstream assays, resulting in the anticipated market growth. In addition, technological developments to advance the final product recovery in terms of yield accelerate and augment the uptake of these techniques across various applications.

Furthermore, expanding application of these techniques has propelled the key players to make strategic investments to increase their revenue share in the space. Companies are actively engaged in the development of new products to meet the changing consumer demands. For instance, in November 2020, Shimadzu Corporation launched "Advanced i-Series" HPLC. This is an improved flagship liquid chromatography model to support remote work.

Chromatography columns are gaining increasing attention in the global space. Companies involved in prepacked chromatography columns consistently innovate new products to gain a reputed market share. Moreover, the integration of preparative chromatography in COVID-19 vaccine development has created lucrative opportunities for the key players to capture the untapped avenues of the market.

Preparative chromatographic techniques are anticipated to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the increasing application in medical research and the drug approval process. The food end-use segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high use of analytical techniques for food safety and food authentication assessment.

Grand View Research has segmented the global preparative and process chromatography market on the basis of product, type, end use, and region:

Preparative And Process Chromatography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Process Chromatography



System





Multi-use Batch Chromatography Systems







Single-use Batch Chromatography Systems







Continuous Chromatography Systems





Consumables





Reagents







Resins







Affinity Resins









Ion-exchange Resins









Size-exclusion Resins









Hydrophobic Interaction Resins









Reversed Phase Resins









Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins







Columns







Prepacked Columns









Automated Columns









Manual Columns





Services



Preparative Chromatography



System





Semi-preparative Chromatography Systems







Other Chromatography Systems



Consumables



Reagents





Resins





Affinity Resins







Ion-exchange Resins







Size-exclusion Resins







Hydrophobic Interaction Resins







Reversed Phase Resins







Mixed-mode/Multi-mode Resins





Columns





Prepacked Columns







Empty Columns



Services

Preparative And Process Chromatography Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Liquid Chromatography



HPLC





Flash/Column Chromatography





Ion-exchange chromatography





Size-exclusion chromatography





Affinity chromatography



Gas Chromatography



Thin Layer Chromatography



Paper Chromatography



Gel-permeation (Molecular Sieve) Chromatography



Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography

Preparative And Process Chromatography End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Pharmaceutical



Biotechnology



Food



Nutraceutical



Others

Preparative And Process Chromatography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Preparative And Process Chromatography Market

GE Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Novasep Holding S.A.S

Waters Corporation

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.