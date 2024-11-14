Premialab appointed by Lombard Odier Investment Managers to scale Quantitative Investment Strategies

Premialab's technology chosen to enhance QIS scaling, operational efficiency, and risk management.

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the institutional asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, has integrated Premialab's industry-leading technology to support the management of their soon-to-be-launched DOM Global Macro strategy. This partnership underscores LOIM's commitment to onboard innovative strategies in an evolving market landscape.

"Our decision to partner with Premialab is driven by their comprehensive risk management and regulatory compliance expertise," said Didier Anthamatten, Portfolio Manager at LOIM. "With a strong track record in alternative investments, LOIM remains focused on delivering innovative investment solutions and high-quality returns for our clients. Premialab's advanced data capabilities are essential in helping us maintain our rigorous standards and provide robust, risk-adjusted performance. Additionally, their platform perfectly matches the DOM Global Macro strategy's needs, enhancing our risk monitoring capabilities and streamlining portfolio management."

The DOM Global Macro strategy expects to leverage Premialab's unique dataset. The full lookthrough across all DOM's proprietary systematic strategies allows granular risk decomposition and scenario-based analysis at the entire portfolio level. This should help monitoring exposures' attractiveness, from both time-series and cross-sectional perspectives, and optimizing asset allocation.

Neil Richards, Head of EMEA Business Development at Premialab, said the collaboration with LOIM is a significant addition to Premialab's growing business in Switzerland and within the wider European markets.

"Institutions such as LOIM, which oversees a substantial portfolio across various asset classes, need continuous monitoring and adjustment to keep their investments on track," he explained. "Premialab provides the tools for benchmarking and stress testing their systematic investments, ensuring that LOIM's mandates are effectively managed in terms of cost, risk, and value."

Premialab CEO Adrien Géliot highlighted that the QIS sector is experiencing rapid growth, driven by institutional investors seeking liquid, transparent, and cost-efficient investment strategies. "Premialab sits at the centre of the QIS landscape, uniquely positioned to aggregate and make sense of the vast and growing universe of data," he stated. "We are thrilled to be partnering with LOIM to deliver our unique data and risk monitoring capabilities to one of the top global investment firms."

Premialab's multi-asset, multi-region platform handles 10 million data points daily. It analyzes over 5,000 investible systematic strategies, with client assets under management totalling approximately USD $20 trillion. Combining the Premialab platform with Premialab Pure Factors®, it provides comprehensive cross-asset quantitative strategy selection and thorough due diligence on strategies available worldwide. Additionally, the platform enhances risk management and reporting capabilities, including expedited and detailed regulatory reporting.

With its unique combination of systematic strategies and discretionary trading, the DOM Global Macro strategy clearly benefits from Premialab's state-of-the art data analysis capabilities and computational efficiency. The Portfolio and Risk Managers can thus use a shared dataset for risk analysis and performance decomposition, enhancing the portfolio's robustness and operational efficiency.

About Premialab

Premialab is the leading independent platform that collaborates with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally, providing data, analytics, and risk solutions for systematic, factor, and multi-asset strategies. With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Dubai and Sydney, the company has forged strong partnerships with the top 18 investment banks, asset managers, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies globally.

About Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM)

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) is the institutional asset management business of the Lombard Odier Group, wholly owned and funded by its partners since its establishment in 1796.

We provide a range of investment solutions to a diverse group of long-term oriented clients. Our heritage, and our combination of the best of conservatism and innovation, keeps us well positioned to create lasting value for our clients. Our investment capabilities span fixed income, convertible bonds, equities, multi-asset, and alternatives. Sustainability is central to our investment philosophy; we believe it is the founding principle of long-term economic and investment outcomes and will drive returns over the long term.

With over 200 investment professionals, we are a global business with a network of 13 offices across Europe, Asia and North America and have assets under management of CHF 64 billion (as at 31 September 2024).