PremFina Wins Bronze for Diversity and Inclusion at The Insurance Times Awards 2021

The award night was sponsored by leading companies in the insurance industry, seen as game changers and trend setters. These included ACORD, Ageas Insurance Ltd, Applied Systems, Aviva plc, Carpenters Group, Markerstudy Insurance Services Limited, AA Ltd, and PremFina Ltd.

Unlike other events, the Insurance Times Awards encourages and celebrates the very finest across the breadth of UK general insurance - those with outstanding initiatives, individuals and teams that are embracing emerging opportunities, and leading the charge for better insurance services in a rapidly changing space.

Brought up on a mixture of Indian, Canadian, and English culture, PremFina's Group CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar, made it his mission to bring diversity and inclusion to PremFina and has throughout the years stated, "Diversity and Inclusivity are not just pledges for us…. they're in our DNA."

For the past three years, PremFina has been nominated for the Diversity and Inclusion Award by the Insurance Times, and to finally win Bronze is a recognition the PremFina family is happy to share and celebrate.

Not only were they nominated, but PremFina Group CEO Rangar also presented the "Excellence in Technology" – General Award on the night. "Since we won Gold for Excellence in Technology at last year's Insurance Times ceremony, it's an absolute pleasure to be presenting the award this year." PremFina, Group CEO, Bundeep Singh Rangar

PremFina has previously won the Insurance Times award of Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience at the Tech & Innovation Awards in 2018. In 2018, PremFina became recognised as one of the 100 Best Insurtechs in the EMEA Region by Klein Blue, and one of the Hottest FinTech Startup's in Europe in The Europas Awards in 2019. The award nominations continue, with PremFina winning the Organisational Impact SME category, at The Lloyd's Dive In Impact Awards in 2019. Becoming part of the Dive In Impact winner circle is an outstanding accomplishment for any business to achieve – the award itself is constituted by a group of firms in the Lloyd's Market who are steering Diversity and Inclusion in the insurance industry. Notably, PremFina also became a finalist for the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the British Claims Awards in 2020.

PremFina Ltd is a technology-led, private equity backed, London-based firm operating in the $80 billion global premium finance industry. Promoting financial inclusion, it enables the payment of insurance premiums via affordable monthly instalments. The company supplies insurance brokers and companies with financing facilities as well as a white label cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Nearly half of PremFina's staff work within IT in the UK, Bulgaria and Poland. More info at www.premfina.com.

