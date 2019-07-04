PremFina Makes Final Shortlist for Hottest FinTech Startup in Europe in The Europas Awards

LONDON, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PremFina Ltd ("PremFina" or the "Company"), the first venture capital backed premium finance company to offer a proprietary software as a white-label solution for insurance brokers, is pleased to announce it has been nominated for the "Hottest Fintech Startup in Europe" in The Europas Awards after an intense round of public voting and judges' deliberations.

Founded in 2009 by long-time tech journalists Dianne See Morrison and Mike Butcher, The Europas Awards is an annual event celebrating the most ambitious and innovative technology companies. The ceremony is curated by The Pathfinder, a new London-based, editorially driven platform which focuses on analysing the intersection between emerging technology, business and society.

"We are honoured to be shortlisted for the 'Hottest Fintech Startup' award," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PremFina, Bundeep Singh Rangar. "Our platform provides brokers with the kind of adaptability and flexibility that did not previously exist in the insurance industry – we're thrilled to be recognized for our technology and software!"

There are 20 award categories in this year's Europas Awards including Tech for Good, Hottest FoodTech Startup, SpaceTech, Hottest CyberTech Startup, and many more. The award ceremony will be held on Thursday 27 June at 6:30pm in London on the lawn of the Geffrye Museum in Hoxton.

PremFina was recognised at the 2018 Insurance Times Tech and Innovation Awards, where the Company won "Best Use of Technology for Customer Experience – B2B."

About PremFina Ltd

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

