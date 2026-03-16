Prefilled Syringes Market to Surpass USD 18 Bn by 2031 as Biologics and Self-Injection Devices Drive Adoption, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global prefilled syringes market is experiencing strong expansion as healthcare systems increasingly prioritize safe, convenient, and accurate drug delivery methods. The prefilled syringes market size is projected to grow from USD 9.74 billion in 2025 to USD 10.77 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 18.12 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.96% during the 2026–2031 forecast period, supported by the rising adoption of biologic therapies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing demand for self-administration devices across homecare settings.

Industry growth is strongly linked to the increasing global burden of chronic diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and cardiovascular conditions. As treatment protocols increasingly rely on injectable therapies, healthcare providers are adopting prefilled syringes to improve dosing accuracy and patient adherence. Additionally, the expansion of vaccination programs and large-scale immunization initiatives continues to drive demand for reliable and easy-to-use injection systems. Advancements in syringe materials and manufacturing technologies are also contributing to market growth. The introduction of safety mechanisms, needle shielding systems, and polymer-based syringe designs is improving usability and reducing the risk of needlestick injuries. These innovations are encouraging broader adoption across hospitals, specialty clinics, and homecare environments.

Prefilled Syringes Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the prefilled syringes market due to strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, widespread adoption of injectable biologics, and well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Europe represents another important regional market, supported by expanding vaccination programs, increasing adoption of advanced drug delivery systems, and growing investments in pharmaceutical innovation.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a rapidly growing region due to rising healthcare expenditure, expanding pharmaceutical production capacity, and increasing demand for injectable therapies across large patient populations.

Other regions including the Middle East, Africa, and South America are also witnessing gradual adoption of prefilled syringe technologies as healthcare systems strengthen drug delivery infrastructure and improve access to modern treatments.

Prefilled Syringes Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Demand for Biologic Drug Delivery

The increasing use of biologic therapies for chronic disease management is accelerating the adoption of prefilled syringe drug delivery systems.

Growth of Self-Administration and Homecare Treatments

Prefilled syringes are gaining popularity due to their convenience, enabling patients to safely administer medications outside hospital settings.

Advancements in Safety and Needle Protection Technologies

Innovations in safety mechanisms and syringe design are improving patient safety while reducing the risk of accidental needlestick injuries.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, "The prefilled syringes market is advancing as healthcare systems prioritize safer delivery and dosing. Mordor Intelligence anchors its analysis in validated datasets and disciplined research review, providing executives a dependable reference against loosely documented market estimates."

Prefilled Syringes Market Segmentation Overview

By Material

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Polymer Prefilled Syringes

By Application

Diabetes

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Vaccines

Anticoagulants

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare Settings

Other End Users

By Geography

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/prefilled-syringes-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Prefilled Syringes Market Competitive Outlook

The prefilled syringes market includes global pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers and medical device companies focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing expansion. Companies are investing in advanced materials, safety features, and compatibility with biologic drugs to strengthen their product portfolios and address the growing demand for safe and efficient injectable drug delivery systems.

Prefilled Syringes Companies include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Stevanato Group

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic plc

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