Precast Concrete Market Size Worth $139.33 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global precast concrete market size is expected to reach USD 139.33 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Growing product utilization in the residential construction industry to reduce the overall cost of construction is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are some of the major Asian economies that are witnessing an infrastructure boom. Thus, growing investments in the construction of underground and over the ground metro rail projects, bridges, tunnels, subways, and high-speed rail networks are anticipated to provide a major boost to the global market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In China , the structural building components segment is expected to grow at a CAGR 7.3% over the forecast period on account of the growing adoption of precast building structural piles and other foundational structures

In 2020, the revenue for the residential end-use segment in the North America region stood at USD 10.62 billion owing to wide usage of precast architectural building components, such as walls, staircases, and bathroom pods, in residential construction

In India , the infrastructure end-use segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to the growing investments in the construction of various infrastructure projects, such as metro rail, high-speed train network, and bridges

Technological advancements in concrete admixtures and construction chemicals are having a positive impact on the global market as these products help reduce the required curing time for the concrete and help reduce the overall construction time

Read 80 page research report with ToC on "Precast Concrete Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Structural Building Components, Transportation Products), By End-use (Residential, Infrastructure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/precast-concrete-market

The product use helps the construction companies to achieve economies of scale, reduce overall labor requirements, and ensure the quality of the finished concrete modules. In addition, it also helps in speeding up the overall process and helps achieve significant savings, in terms of the overall time and cost required to complete the project. Key players in the market have undertaken several strategies, such as joint venture agreements with the local construction companies, to access the local markets. For instance, companies, such as Gulermak A.S. and Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Company are successfully carrying out metro rail construction projects in India in partnership with local companies.

Grand View Research has segmented the global precast concrete market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Precast Concrete Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Structural Building Components



Architectural Building Components



Transportation Products



Water & Waste Handling Products



Others

Precast Concrete End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

Residential



Non-residential



Infrastructure

Precast Concrete Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Europe





Germany





France





Italy





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Singapore



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Precast Concrete Market

Boral Ltd.

Lafarge

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Olson Precast Company

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Forterra

Tindall Corporation

Spancrete

ELO Beton

Gulermak A.S.

Find more research reports on Advanced Interior Materials Industry, by Grand View Research:

Indonesia Precast Concrete Market – The precast concrete products are majorly sold through two channels to the supply contractors and the construction companies. Top construction companies own in-house production capacities and subsidiaries for the production of precast concrete. Thus, market participants are highly inclined toward integration across the supply chain.

Construction Chemicals Market – Growing infrastructural developments and rising demand, especially from Asia Pacific region, will propel the market growth in the coming years. The global market is expected to witness considerable growth on account of rising building and construction and other infrastructure activities.

region, will propel the market growth in the coming years. The global market is expected to witness considerable growth on account of rising building and construction and other infrastructure activities. Civil Engineering Market – Rapid industrialization & urbanization in emerging economies coupled with the growing focus on the development of high-quality infrastructure worldwide is anticipated to drive market growth. An increasing number of infrastructure and capital projects is projected to boost the growth of the construction segment, which, in turn, is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.