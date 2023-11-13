Prader-Willi Syndrome Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Neuren, Aardvark, Jazz, Gedeon Richter, Harmony Biosciences, Soleno Therapeutics

The dynamics of the Prader-Willi syndrome market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, Prader-Willi syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

As per DelveInsight analysis, the Prader-Willi syndrome market size in the 7MM was found to be USD 834 million in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to DelveInsight's estimates, Prader-Willi syndrome affects males and females in equal numbers and occurs in all ethnic groups and geographic regions in the world.

Leading Prader-Willi syndrome companies such as Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter Plc., Harmony Biosciences, LLC, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., and others are developing novel Prader-Willi syndrome drugs that can be available in the Prader-Willi syndrome market in the coming years.

Some key therapies for Prader-Willi syndrome treatment include NNZ-2591, ARD-101, CBDV Compound, RGH-706, Pitolisant oral tablets, DCCR, and others.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Overview

Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is a genetic disorder characterized by distinct stages of symptoms. In early infancy, affected individuals typically display severe muscle weakness (hypotonia), feeding difficulties, and a diminished appetite. However, as they transition into early childhood, there is a shift towards insatiable hunger, leading to excessive eating and a gradual onset of severe obesity unless their food intake is meticulously regulated.

Prader-Willi syndrome, also known as Willi-Prader syndrome or Prader-Labhart-Willi syndrome, is caused by genetic abnormalities affecting a specific region on chromosome 15, which is usually inherited from the father. Normally, the genes from the mother in this region are inactive. Children with PWS might have a deletion or disruption in the chromosome inherited from the father, or they may inherit two copies of this chromosomal region from the mother.

Symptoms and their severity can vary significantly among individuals with PWS. Some signs may be nonspecific, while others might emerge gradually over time or be subtle in their presentation. For families with a history of PWS, prenatal diagnosis is feasible. Detecting an abnormality associated with the disorder before birth can be aided by methylation analysis after amniocentesis, regardless of its cause.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The Prader-Willi syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Prader-Willi syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The Prader-Willi syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Mutation-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Treatable Cases of Prader-Willi Syndrome

Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment Market

At present, Prader-Willi syndrome does not have a known cure. Strategies and interventions aim to enhance the quality of life for individuals affected by PWS, focusing on symptom management and supportive care. Improvements in treatment and therapy are ongoing research areas. Addressing the symptoms of the disorder as they appear is the primary approach. Growth hormone deficiency, nearly ubiquitous among children and a substantial number of adults with PWS, has shown benefits in various studies, contributing positively to the management of Prader-Willi syndrome.

In June 2000, the FDA granted official approval for the use of Human Growth Hormone (HGH) in patients diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome. This therapy offers multifaceted benefits, including height increase, reduction in body fat, enhanced muscle mass, improved weight distribution, increased endurance, and bolstered bone mineral density. Several prominent growth hormone therapies, including Pfizer's GENOTROPIN (somatropin), as well as other well-established brands such as NORDITROPIN (somatropin) and OMNITROPE (somatropin [rDNA origin] injection), are among the approved treatments in the United States for managing growth failure in children affected by Prader-Willi syndrome.

Treatment options may differ based on the specific symptoms, but most individuals with Prader-Willi syndrome typically require the following interventions: appropriate infant nutrition, hormone replacement therapy (testosterone for males or estrogen and progesterone for females) to address hormonal imbalances, and mental health support, which may include medications like selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and antipsychotics.

Key Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapies and Companies

NNZ-2591: Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited

ARD-101: Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc.

CBDV Compound: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

RGH-706: Gedeon Richter Plc.

Pitolisant oral tablets: Harmony Biosciences, LLC

DCCR: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Dynamics

Prader-Willi syndrome presents unique market dynamics shaped by several factors. Primarily, the rarity of this genetic disorder, occurring in approximately 1 in 10,000 to 30,000 births, contributes to a smaller patient pool. Despite its rarity, the Prader-Willi syndrome market has been gaining attention due to advancements in genetic testing, which facilitate early diagnosis. The complexity of managing PWS, including its multi-systemic manifestations such as hyperphagia, cognitive challenges, and behavioral issues, fuels the demand for multidisciplinary approaches and specialized care.

Pharmaceutical companies have shown increased interest in developing treatments targeting specific symptoms of PWS, yet the market faces challenges in clinical trial recruitment due to the limited patient population. With ongoing research, there is a growing focus on innovative therapies addressing appetite control, hormonal imbalances, and behavioral interventions. The Prader-Willi syndrome market dynamics are gradually evolving, driven by a delicate balance between the unmet medical needs of the patients and the economic viability of developing treatments for this rare condition.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the Prader-Willi syndrome market. One of the foremost challenges is the limited awareness and understanding of PWS among healthcare professionals, which can lead to delayed or misdiagnosis. The rarity of the syndrome also hampers clinical trial recruitment, making it difficult to conduct robust studies and develop effective treatments. Furthermore, the complex and multifaceted nature of PWS, involving a wide array of symptoms that vary among individuals, presents hurdles in creating standardized treatment approaches.

Financial constraints, both for affected families and healthcare systems, pose another barrier, as the costs associated with comprehensive care and specialized therapies are often high. Additionally, regulatory complexities and the need for extensive evidence in a relatively small patient population can slow down the approval and market entry of new therapies. Overcoming these barriers requires concerted efforts from researchers, healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory bodies to advance understanding, treatment development, and accessibility for individuals affected by Prader-Willi syndrome.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 834 Million Key Prader-Willi Syndrome Companies Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter Plc., Harmony Biosciences, LLC, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., and others Key Prader-Willi Syndrome Therapies NNZ-2591, ARD-101, CBDV Compound, RGH-706, Pitolisant oral tablets, DCCR, and others

Scope of the Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Prader-Willi Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Prader-Willi Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Prader-Willi Syndrome Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Prader-Willi Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

1. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Prader-Willi Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Prader-Willi Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Prader-Willi Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Prader-Willi Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Prader-Willi Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

