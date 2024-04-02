Practicing High-quality Development and Promoting Modernization in Guangdong Province

GUANGDONG, China , April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the morning of March 29, the Information Office of the State Council of China held a series of press conferences on the theme of "Promoting High-quality Development". Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, introduced the economic and social development of Guangdong around the theme of "Promoting High-quality Development of Guangdong and Advancing Modernization with Chinese Characteristics".

Wang Weizhong said that Guangdong has actively advanced the construction of modernization with Chinese characteristics around the primary task of high-quality development as well as the strategic task of building a new development pattern. Guangdong held the provincial high-quality development conference on the first workday after the Spring Festival Holidays for two consecutive years, seizing the major opportunities of a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation, and taking accelerating the mutual promotion and reinforcement of industries and technology as well as the development of productivity of new quality as a strategic move.

Guangdong is a province with an enormous economy, a large population and a huge foreign trade. The regional GDP has reached 13.57 trillion yuan in 2023, accounting for about 1/10 in China, ranking first in the country for 35 consecutive years. The total number of business entities has exceeded 18 million, of which 7.8 million are enterprises, accounting for 1/7 of the country.

Guangdong has joined hands with Hong Kong and Macao to accelerate the construction of a world-class Greater Bay Area. On March 1, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has realized the branch line management, taking a key step towards the integration of Hengqin and Macao. The Shenzhen-Zhongshan Tunnel and Huangmao Sea Cross-Sea Corridor will be opened to traffic this year, making the major cities in the Greater Bay Area reachable within one hour.

Guangdong relies on productivity of new quality to inject strong vitality into high-quality development. Guangdong has 71,000 industrial enterprises above designated size and 75,000 high-tech enterprises, ranking first in the country. The cumulative application volume of PCT international patents, the regional development index of intellectual property rights, the effective registered trademark volume, and the effective amount of invention patents all rank first in the country, and the regional innovation capacity has taken the first place nationwide for seven consecutive years.

Guangdong has comprehensively enhanced the comprehensive economic strength of the county, gathered efforts to improve the capacity level of urban construction, promoted the orderly transfer of domestic and foreign industries, especially those from the Pearl River Delta, to the east, west and north regions in Guangdong, and accelerated the transformation of disadvantages into "potential advantages".

In 2023, the excellence rate of air quality in Guangdong was 94.8%, and the forest coverage rate amounted to 53%, so that a "greening-up" has been basically achieved. Now it is the time for "beautification". Guangdong strives to optimize the forest diversification and improve the forest facies, actively and steadily promote carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, making the ecological environment of Guangdong better.

Guangdong has optimized the public service system and social security network to solve the urgent and worrying problems of the masses and promote common prosperity. Guangdong will spare no effort to ensure the employment of key groups.

Wang Weizhong and Zhang Hu, executive vice governor of Guangdong Province, responded to reporters' questions on economic construction, coordinated development of urban and rural areas, foreign investment and foreign trade, business environment reform, ecological construction and other issues of concern to Chinese and foreign media.

