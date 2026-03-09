Guangdong aims to shoulder greater responsibilities at the beginning of the 15th Five-Year Plan period

A Xinhua News Agency reporter noted that during his inspection of Guangdong in November 2025, Chinese President Xi Jinping gave guidance for the province's scientific planning for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, encouraging Guangdong to take the national lead, set an example for the country, and shoulder greater responsibilities. The reporter asked about Guangdong's implementation plans. Huang Kunming outlined the province's vision and key priorities for the year in four areas: "strengthening the two cornerstones of industry and technology," "advancing reform and opening up while adhering to the mass line," "expanding into county-level areas and the maritime domain," and "energizing the two main drivers of enterprises and talent."

Huang Kunming said Guangdong has vigorously promoted the mutual reinforcement of industry and technology in recent years, leading to the province's top ranking in regional innovation capability for nine consecutive years. The nine mainland cities in the Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area saw foreign trade imports and exports rise 4.4% despite headwinds, and actual use of foreign capital increase 11.3%. 'Guangdong‑made products' perform strongly across China and overseas, injecting momentum into the province's high‑quality development. As Guangdong begins the crucial stage of the 15th Five‑Year Plan period, it aims to cultivate more industrial clusters worth hundreds of billions or trillions of yuan in emerging fields such as 6G, the low‑altitude economy, embodied artificial intelligence, and quantum technology. Huang Kunming extended a warm invitation to media professionals to visit Guangdong, explore its strengths, enjoy its cuisine, and experience the charm of the Lingnan region.

Huang Kunming proactively invited journalists from Macau to ask questions. A reporter from Macau Global Chinese Business News asked what message he had for the Macau press. Huang Kunming said that after years of close collaboration with Macau, both the "hardware and software" foundations have become increasingly mature. Guangdong offers numerous advantages, significant opportunities, and broad space for growth. He welcomed insightful people from all sectors in Macau—especially young people—to come to Hengqin to start or expand businesses or to work.

Responding to a question from a China Media Group reporter, Governor Meng Fanli noted that Guangdong has the largest manufacturing sector in China. During the 15th Five‑Year Plan period, Guangdong will prioritize accelerating high‑quality development of the service sector as a key task in advancing industrial and economic upgrading. The focus will be on "advancing six key dimensions and fostering a robust industrial ecosystem." The six dimensions are integration, high‑end advancement, digital intelligence, green development, internationalization, and diversification. At the same time, the province will cultivate an industrial ecosystem that supports healthy, rapid growth in services, increase investment in service industries, and build world‑class industrial parks alongside diverse online and offline platforms and carriers.

At the 1.5‑hour interactive session, journalists repeatedly raised questions on hot topics about Guangdong's development. Delegates responded directly and candidly, sharing their experiences in office and outlining future plans, conveying determination and confidence in advancing during the 15th Five‑Year Plan from multiple perspectives.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928941/Guangdong_Province_meeting.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928992/Guangdong_Province_Logo.jpg