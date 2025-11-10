China's 15th National Games open in Guangzhou

The 37 delegations taking part come from all of China's provinces, autonomous regions and centrally administered municipalities, the Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and three industrial sports associations. Speeches were delivered by Huang Kunming, secretary of the CPC Guangdong Committee; John Lee Ka-chiu, chief executive of the Hong Kong SAR; Sam Hou Fai, chief executive of the Macao SAR; and Gao Zhidan, director of the General Administration of Sport of China. Chen Aisen, Iao Chon-in and Ken Yuen took the oaths on behalf of the athletes, coaches and referees, respectively.

The opening ceremony began with a cultural and sports performance titled "Dreaming of the Future." The show unfolded in three chapters—"Shared Roots, Shared Origin," "Shared Hearts, Shared Bonds," and "Shared Dreams, Shared Fulfillment"—and creatively blended sports elements, artistic performance and cutting–edge technology to bring the Games' theme, "Passionate National Games, Vibrant Greater Bay Area," to life. Lingnan cultural elements were prominent: beyond the motif of "prosperity from water," and the program featured Cantonese opera, Cantonese pop, dragon and lion dances, and Yingge Dance, highlighting Lingnan's local character, the Greater Bay Area's appeal, China's grandeur and a world–class standard.

The thrilling in-stadium torch relay and cauldron-lighting ceremony followed. Beginning on November 2, the torch for the 15th National Games was relayed simultaneously across Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, culminating in its arrival at the Guangdong Olympic Sports Center. Amid great anticipation, 12 torchbearers—Ma Lin, Chen Ruolin, Wong Kam-po, Fang Wenhao, Guo Jingjing, Wang Xinyu, Wang Liuyi, Wang Qianyi, Liang Weikeng, Lai Xuanzhi, Xian Dongmei and Rong Zhixing—relayed the flame. The final torchbearers Su Bingtian, Cheung Ka Long and Li Yi jointly lit the Games' cauldron.

At 9:27 p.m., the opening ceremony concluded amid the fervor generated by the theme song "Hearts as One."

The ceremony was attended by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry, IOC honorary president for life Thomas Bach, and other overseas guests invited to observe the Games.

The 15th National Games of China are scheduled to conclude on November 21. More than 14,000 athletes are competing in the sporting events, while roughly 11,000 participants are taking part in mass-participation events.

