PP (Polypropylene) Compounds Market Worth $28.24 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polypropylene (PP) compounds market size is expected to reach USD 28.24 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. Increasing requirement for flame retardancy, heat resistance, and improved serviceability of plastics in electrical and electronics industry is expected to be the primary driver for PP compounds market growth. In addition, regulations in western markets, such as European Union (EU) and U.S., aimed at vehicular weight reduction can further fuel demand for PP compounds in automotive industry.

Key suggestions from the report:

Compounded TPV is projected to emerge as the fastest growing product segment and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4% between 2018 and 2025

Mineral filled PP compounds segment is projected to continue to be the largest product segment over the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for 45.9% of overall polypropylene (PP) compounds market in 2017 and is projected to experience significant growth over the next eight years owing to rapid expansion, especially in China , India , and South East Asia

Key players operating in the PP compounds market include LyondellBasell, ExxonMobil, PolyOne Corporation, Advanced Composites, Solvay SA, and Sumitomo Chemicals.

Read 120 page research report with TOC on "Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Mineral Filled, Compounded TPO, Compounded TPV, Glass Reinforced), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

Mineral filled polypropylene compounds is expected to be a dominant product segment over the forecast period owing to superior properties, such as higher heat distortion and rigidity. The most widely used minerals in polypropylene compounds include talc, glass beads, mica, silica, and calcium.

Low cost production in China has led to a surge in new polymer production which is driving the PP compounds market to oversupply. Furthermore, population expanse, rapid industrialization, and increase in consumer disposable income are some of the key socio-economic factors supporting regional market growth.

The global polypropylene compounds market is the second largest polymer business in the world, which contributes more than 25% of the global polymer demand. Basic raw materials required for producing chemicals include feedstock, such as crude oil, natural gas, and other sources. Numerous market players have begun manufacturing raw materials on their own, to combat supply-demand imbalances and to meet the uncertainty of crude oil prices.

Grand View Research has segmented the global polypropylene (PP) compounds market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Mineral Filled PP Compounds



Compounded TPO



Compounded TPV



Glass Reinforced



Others

Polypropylene (PP) Compounds End-use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Automotive



Interior





Exterior





Under the Hood Components



Building & Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Textiles



Others

Polypropylene (PP) Compounds Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia

