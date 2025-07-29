Postbiotics Market worth $224.8 million by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The postbiotics market is estimated at USD 146.7 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 224.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9%, from 2025 to 2030.

The demand for postbiotics is projected to rise significantly, driven by growing consumer interest in microbiome health and the inherent limitations of probiotics and prebiotics in terms of viability and stability. Postbiotics, composed of non-living microbial cells and metabolites, offer proven health benefits without the need for live microorganisms. Their high stability under extreme processing conditions makes them ideal for a wide range of product formulations, including shelf-stable dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages. Heat-treated bacterial strains, most notably Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, are widely recognized for their safety and scientifically supported benefits in gut, immune, and skin health. As consumer demand for microbiome-friendly solutions continues to grow, postbiotics are well-positioned to capture a larger share of the biotics market.

Postbiotics in dry form to account for the fastest growth during the forecast period

Postbiotic powders are versatile forms and attractive to consumers; they are expected to be the most rapidly growing during the forecast period because postbiotic powders offer a highly concentrated dose of bioactive compounds that can be easily incorporated into multiple food and drink formats such as smoothies, cereals, and snack bars-a boon for modern lifestyles with taste and convenience intact. From a manufacturing perspective, their dry, heat-stable nature makes it easy to process them without major modifications to existing equipment or product systems. In addition, the increasing disillusionment of consumers with conventional pills has made powders, gummies, and bars alternative delivery formats all the more popular. Although live probiotics may fail in such formats, postbiotics overcome this hurdle, much more so in dry form, making them the best solution for the manufacturers as well as health-conscious consumers. This combination of formulation ease, shelf stability, and growing end-user preference underlines why dry form postbiotics are expected to witness the steepest growth in future years.

Cosmetics and personal care products segment to hold greater market share during the forecast period

The trend of skinimalism increasingly embraces everything simple and multifunctional in skincare, thereby rapidly increasing the demand for postbiotics. Postbiotics address numerous benefits within a singular formulation. They have been introduced into cosmetics such as moisturizing creams intended to restore the hydrolipid barrier, anti-aging serums, and hair care containing agents that strengthen the scalp and improve hair condition. Coupling their multifunctionality with safety and stability makes postbiotics suitable for sensitive, acne-prone, or otherwise problematic skin. They do not pose the risk of microbial overgrowth as live probiotics do, making them ideal for products aimed at restoring the skin's natural microbiome balance. With increasing eco-awareness and health-consciousness among consumers, and as interest rises in Clean Beauty and microbiome-friendly skincare, especially into 2025, postbiotics are expected to establish themselves as the active ingredient of choice within modern beauty. The anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and barrier-supporting qualities of postbiotics thus enhance their efficacy and safety and have driven the postbiotic to ever-rising prominence in next-generation cosmetics and personal care products.

European region to hold a significant market share in the global postbiotics market

Most of the European consumers now claim to use dietary supplements, which reveals the growing trend toward preventive health and wellness. Growing consumer engagement creates a conducive environment for the postbiotic markets as people turn to scientifically validated, gut-friendly sources for postbiotics that can be easily incorporated into daily routines through supplements and functional foods. Active participation of the major regional players with respect to Associated British Foods plc (UK), can also be the reason of European postbiotic growth. In November 2023, AB Biotek Human Nutrition & Health (UK), subsidiary of ABF (UK) sealed a partnership deal with Tetra Pak (Switzerland) to come up with innovative postbiotic solutions for food & beverage, making it easy to incorporate postbiotics into mainstream products such as dairy, plant-based drinks, and snacks without any special equipment for their manufacturing. Such partnerships widen the simplicity of the formulation of products and visibility and accessibility of postbiotic-enriched offerings. With this innovation, seen by one of the dominant European players, ABF (UK), bringing postbiotics closer to consumers through the most consumed formats, public awareness is anticipated to grow quickly, and the market is expected to expand across the region.

The report profiles key players such as Cargill, Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), dsm-firmenich (Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (UK), BASF (Germany), Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group (Denmark), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (US), MCLS Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Phileo by Lesaffre (France), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Sami-Sabinsa Group. (India), CJ CheilJedang Corp. (South Korea), Biotenova Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia), and Bioprox Healthcare (France).

