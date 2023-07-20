Post-harvest Treatment Market worth $3.1 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Post-harvest Treatment Market size is estimated at USD 1.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028 according to a report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Consumption of fresh produce is increasing as disposable incomes rise in many emerging nations. This is also pushing the demand for post-harvest treatments to assist guarantee that fresh fruit is safe and of high quality. Emerging markets have a high development potential in the post-harvest treatment sector. This is due to rising demand for fresh food in these markets, as well as the increased availability of post-harvest treatment technology.

Cleaners is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

Cleaners are used to remove the dirt, debris, and other foreign materials. Cleaners can assist make post-harvest handling more effective by eliminating dirt and debris, saving time and money. This aids in the prevention of the growth of bacteria and other microbes that might contaminate fruits and vegetables. Cleaners can also preserve fruits and vegetables from pests and illnesses, which can ruin them.

Flowers & ornamentals segment is projected as the fastest growing segment during the research period

Flowers & ornamentals is the fastest growing segment during the forecasted period. Ornamentals are becoming more economically relevant globally, and demand for them is rapidly increasing. Globalization has created new markets and made the export and import of flowers and decorative commodities easier. This has provided chances for farmers and suppliers to broaden their reach and reach a larger client base. These are the factors that are considered to propel the growth of Post-Harvest Treatment market.

Natural origin is estimated to be the faster-growing segment during the review period

Consumers are becoming more aware of the environmental effect of their purchasing decisions. They choose organic, environmentally friendly, and chemical-free items. Natural products correspond to these tastes, resulting in growing demand for such therapies. Governments and regulatory agencies are enforcing stronger rules regarding the use of synthetic chemicals in agriculture and post-harvest treatments. This has prompted the industry to explore and adopt natural alternatives to comply with these regulations. These are the factors which are driving the growth of the segment.

Africa is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the study period

Africa's population is rapidly growing, as is the need for food. This increases pressure on farmers to produce more food while also creating opportunities for businesses to help reduce post-harvest losses. Farmers in Africa are finding it easier to sell their wares as market access increases. Farmers are less likely to lose crops if they can sell them quickly, which reduces post-harvest losses. Furthermore, the private sector is investing in Africa's post-harvest economy. This is done by companies who create and commercialize post-harvest technologies, as well as those that provide storage and transportation services and hence it is projected to foster at a higher rate in the post-harvest treatment market.

